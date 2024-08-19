ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Healthcare Services Remain Affected Across Bengal As Junior Doctors Continue Protest

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

Health services remain impacted across government hospitals in West Bengal on Monday as well as junior doctors continued to stay away from work in protest against the rape and murder of a female doctor earlier this month. Heavy rush was seen at the out-patient departments on the first day of the week with senior doctors substituting for their juniors to handle the situation.

Doctors take out candle march at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Doctors take out candle march at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Kolkata: Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Monday as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest again the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Heavy rush was seen at the out-patient departments on the first day of the week with senior doctors substituting for their juniors to handle the situation. "This protest is for seeking justice for a female doctor who faced brutality while treating patients for 36 hours at a stretch. It is the 11th day that her body was discovered, but where is the justice? We will continue this stir until we get justice for our sister," said an agitating doctor at the RG Kar MCH.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH on August 9. Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at the workplace.

JUNIOR DOCTORS PROTEST WEST BENGAL PROTEST RG KAR HOSPITAL KOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER

