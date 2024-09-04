RG Kar’s Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Moves SC Against CBI Probe Into Corruption Case

New Delhi: Former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh, where a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Calcutta High Court, ordering a CBI probe in connection with the alleged corruption and financial misconduct at the hospital.

According to the apex court’s website, the plea is likely to come up for hearing on September 6. The respondents in Ghosh’s petition are the State of West Bengal, the director, the Additional Director Enforcement Directorate, and Director of CBI, and two others. The petition is scheduled to come up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

According to a source familiar with the content of the petition, the petitioner claimed that the High Court did not hear his side before handing over the investigation to the CBI. The plea contended that the High Court made a comment linking the incident of rape in the hospital to corruption unnecessarily.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh on September 2. Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

He was sent to eight-day police custody on Tuesday. On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh in the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.