ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Former Police Officer Abhijit Mondal, RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Get Bail

The two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the medic's rape-murder case on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Former Police Officer Abhijit Mondal, RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Get Bail
File photo of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Kolkata: The Sealdah court on Friday granted bail to former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal and R G Kar Medical College and Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor.

While Mondal was accused of alleged delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at R G Kar Hospital on August 9, Ghosh was accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

The two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the rape-murder case on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), Sealdah court, granted bail to the two accused persons as chargesheet against them was not filed within the mandatory 90-day period, a lawyer representing Ghosh said.

Mondal's lawyer told reporters outside the court that he would walk out of the correctional home where he is incarcerated on judicial remand.

Ghosh, who is on judicial remand in another case of alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, will however, remain behind bars despite being granted bail in the rape-murder case.

Kolkata: The Sealdah court on Friday granted bail to former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal and R G Kar Medical College and Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor.

While Mondal was accused of alleged delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at R G Kar Hospital on August 9, Ghosh was accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

The two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the rape-murder case on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), Sealdah court, granted bail to the two accused persons as chargesheet against them was not filed within the mandatory 90-day period, a lawyer representing Ghosh said.

Mondal's lawyer told reporters outside the court that he would walk out of the correctional home where he is incarcerated on judicial remand.

Ghosh, who is on judicial remand in another case of alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, will however, remain behind bars despite being granted bail in the rape-murder case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RG KAR RAPE MURDERRG KAR IMPASSEDOCTOR RAPE MURDERRG KAR EX PRINCIPAL SANDIP BAILRG KAR BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.