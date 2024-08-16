ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Colleagues Involved in Crime, Parents Tell CBI

Kolkata : The parents of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of the same medical establishment were involved in the crime, an officer said on Friday.

The parents also provided the central agency, which is conducting the probe into the case on an order of the Calcutta High Court, with names of those who they suspect to be associated with their daughter's killing in the state-run hospital.

"The parents told us that they suspect the involvement of multiple persons behind the sexual assault and murder of their daughter. They have given us names of a few interns and doctors working with their daughter at the RG Kar Hospital," the CBI officer said.

The central agency officer said that they were giving priority to questioning the doctors and officers of the Kolkata Police who were part of the investigation.