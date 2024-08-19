ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Grills Former Principal Of RG Kar For 4th Consecutive Day

By PTI

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, Sandip Ghosh is being grilled by CBI for the 4th consecutive day on Monday in the case of alleged murder and rape of a junior doctor at the hospital earlier this month.

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Kolkata: CBI officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Ghosh reached the CBI's city office at CGO Complex on Monday morning, an official said. Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours, he said.

The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident. Ghosh has been questioned for several hours in the last three days since Friday by the CBI officers. The officers of the central probe agency are also checking his mobile phone call list details as well as his WhatsApp chat list.

Ghosh, an orthopaedic doctor, had resigned from the R G Kar Medical College principal's post two days after the woman's body was found on August 9. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court. The court directed him to approach a single bench.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

