Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case Triggers Global Outrage

New Delhi: The rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has generated widespread global outrage with Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanding intervention of the World Medical Association to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and justice is served.

“It is imperative that the international medical community comes together to condemn such atrocities and work towards creating a safer environment for healthcare professionals worldwide,” the PMA secretary general Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro said.

He said that this senseless act of violence has not only robbed the world of a promising young doctor but also shattered the hopes and dreams of her loved ones. “The perpetrators of this barbaric crime must be swiftly brought to justice and held accountable for their actions,” Shoro said.

Similarly, the Nepal Medical Association (NMA) has also vehemently condemned the incident. “Sexual assault and brutal murder of a female doctor in such a sensitive area like hospital has created an atmosphere of fear not only in the medical sector but across all sectors,” said NMA general secretary Dr Sanjeeb Tiwari.

In a letter addressed to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tiwari said, “Nepal Medical Association expresses solidarity with Indian Medical Association for demanding proper investigation and punishment from the concerned government against the culprits of such heinous crime and ensuring safety of doctors, especially women at workplace.”

Several other Indian associations related to the healthcare sector also demanded swift justice to the victims and stringent action against the culprit. Associations like The Trained Nurses’ Association of India, The Indian Association of Physiotherapists, Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, Indian Dental Association, Spine Society Delhi Chapter, Endocrine Society of Delhi, Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, have demanded immediate and effective measures to safeguard healthcare professionals across the country.