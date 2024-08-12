Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: College Principal Resigns As 3 Lakh Doctors Across Country Join Protests

Kolkata: Professor Sandip Ghosh, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata resigned on Monday morning following massive protests by junior doctors in several parts of the country against the rape and murder of a PG trainee woman doctor in the institute earlier this month.

"I am getting defamed on social media...The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future...," Prof. Ghosh said while speaking to the media.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Principal Resigns Amid Massive Protests By Doctors Across Country (ETV Bharat)

His resignation was one of the demands of the protesting students. On Sunday, the West Bengal Health Department removed R G Kar College medical superintendent and vice principal Sanjay Bashistha from his post and appointed Professor Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay in his place.

Bashistha has been transferred to Calcutta National Medical College as a professor in the physiology department. The rape and murder of a female post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of August 9 has sent shockwaves across the country.

One person has been arrested in the case but junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees are on strike for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the death. It is pertinent to mention that Kolkata Police has removed the Assistant Commissioner, who was responsible for hospital security.

FORDA Launches Nationwide Strike

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday launched a nationwide strike as they gathered outside various hospitals across the country, demanding justice for the trainee doctor.

The doctors gathered outside the Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and several hospitals across the country and hurled slogans, demanding justice for the victim.

FORDA General Secretary, Sarvesh Pandey said that around 3 lakh doctors across the county have joined the protest and said that others would join as well. He further informed that they will continue their strike indefinitely till their demands are fulfilled. "We will continue our strike until we get a written assurance that our demands will be fulfilled" Dr Sarvesh Pandey, said.

What Are Their Demands

The doctors are demanding a CBI inquiry of the case, a fast-track court and the formation of a committee for the implementation of the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.

FORDA India president Dr Aviral Mathur said, "...Everyone should condemn this incident. Yesterday, we issued a notice under FORDA for a nationwide strike where we demanded a few things...We will call off the strike when our demands are addressed as we don't want the patients to suffer. The emergency services are going on for the convenience of patients...Our organisation is constantly in touch with the ministry. We have full faith that our demands will be fulfilled."

A doctor protesting at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia listed out the doctor's demand and said, "We have three main demands. First, a CBI fast-track investigation because the State Government's investigation is very biased. They want to nab any innocent and silence us. But we won't let this happen. This is a gang rape and murder, committed by 2-3 people. This is Nirbhaya part 2. Second, the insensitive authorities of RG Kar which is issuing statements like 'what was the girl doing alone at night' when this happened in the doctors' duty room, be permanently removed. Third, the Central Protection Act be implemented in all hospitals across India."

Meanwhile, three junior doctors and one house staff have been summoned by Kolkata police Headquarters, Lalbazar. They were on duty on the night of the incident said Kolkata Police sources. The tragic incident, which occurred on August 9, has led to widespread outrage and protests. (With agency inputs

