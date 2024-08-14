ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: FORDA Ends Stir After Meeting Nadda; AIIMS, FAIMA Won't Relent

New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called off its strike over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister accepted their demands.

However, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said on Tuesday that their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented and a concrete solution found.

A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence on Tuesday night. The association said the decision to end the strike, effective from Wednesday morning, was taken in the interest of the welfare of patients. "A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days," FORDA said in a statement released late Tuesday night.

"The committee will focus on the timely implementation of the Act, aimed at ensuring a safer working environment for healthcare workers. Meetings for this initiative are set to commence within the next two weeks, with FORDA forming a delegation to participate," the statement said. An official notice from the health ministry is expected soon, it said.

According to the statement, a pivotal point of the discussions was the government's decision to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

In addition to the CBI investigation, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has responded to the association's calls for enhanced security in healthcare institutions by establishing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for nationwide application, it said, adding "these SOPs are expected to empower institutions across the country to demand better security measures".

Importantly, the government assured that no police action would be taken against doctors involved in the strike, either in Kolkata or across the nation, the statement said. "Our ultimate goal is to serve humanity better, and we can only do so if we feel safe and protected," the statement stated.

Doctors at the GTB Hospital here, who too were part of the delegation that met Nadda, have also called off their indefinite strike, according to Hospital RDA President Rajat Sharma.