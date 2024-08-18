Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder: SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisanse; To Hear Matter On August 20

New Delhi: Amid protests by doctors across the country, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a matter titled 'In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue'.

The Calcutta High Court recently transferred the probe from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On August 16, a letter petition was sent to the CJI urging the apex court to take suo motu cognisance of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9.

Dr Monica Singh of Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad sent a letter to CJI also requesting the court to ensure an impartial investigation into the subsequent attack on R G Kar Medical College on August 14. The petition urged the apex court to issue guidelines for enhancing the security measures at medical institutions.

The letter petition has raised the issue of a series of alarming incidents of brutal attacks on medical professionals. Citing the Kolkata incident, the letter petition said it has severely impacted the morale of the medical community and they are concerned about their safety across the country.