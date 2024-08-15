Kolkata Doctor Murder: CBI Summons 5 RG Kar Hospital Doctors; 12 Arrested For Vandalism On I-Day Eve

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned five doctors in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sources said.

The doctors were asked to appear at the CBI office in the Salt Lake CGO complex on Thursday, they added. According to CBI sources, Sanjay Vasishtha, MSVP of RG Kar Hospital, appeared in the CBI office after receiving the summons. However, another doctor, Arunabha Dutta Chowdhury, a doctor from the chest medicine department of the hospital, skipped the summon.

According to sources in the probe agency, the doctors will be asked what exactly happened. "They will also be asked how was the police investigating the whole incident and how was the police helped by the Hospital. More information will be collected from those five doctors about Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," sources added.

The CBI is probing the case of rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar College after directions from the Calcutta High Court. It is also understood that the CBI will also call the nursing staff of the hospital and interrogate them because the investigators gathered circumstantial evidence and learned that just questioning the doctors would not be sufficient.

"Questioning of nursing staff is essential," sources added. It is also learnt through CBI sources that the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Kolkata Police to investigate this incident will also be interrogated.

The CBI wants to know what information they got from Sandip Ghosh. The national probe agency has formed a three-member team to investigate the rape and murder case of the doctors.

Meanwhile, The CBI officials held a long meeting with the members of the CBI's SIT at the CGO complex. Sources also said that Sandip Ghosh will also be called for questioning.

Besides, CBI also collected evidence for the first time at RG Kar Hospital on Wednesday, August 14. A few hours after that, vandalism was carried out in the hospital.

After that, CBI contacted high-ranking officials of Kolkata Police. However, a high-ranking officer of the Kolkata Police, who did not wish to be named, said, "We have made it clear to the CBI that no one could enter the seminar hall of the hospital concerned. The site is secured."

Meanwhile, at around 1:30 pm on Thursday, one CBI car stopped in front of the deceased's house. Central Army soldiers were with them. According to sources, a four-member investigation team headed by an officer of the rank of CBI Joint Director went to the deceased's house and spoke to her parents.

CBI sources said their statements have been recorded on Thursday. The CBI sources further revealed that the parents of the deceased were asked how they got the news on the day of the incident.

Sources added that questions like what exactly was said to them that day, what situation they faced after going to the hospital and do they had any specific complaints against anyone were asked to the parents of the deceased and their statements were recorded.

Earlier, on the eve of Independence Day, miscreants attacked the RG Kar Hospital amid the women's night-long protest programme. A group of miscreants ran a rampage in the hospital. The emergency department of the hospital was vandalised.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division), Abhishek Gupta was also attacked by the miscreants and sustained minor injuries. Sources from Kolkata Police said 12 people have been arrested from several places in the city who were allegedly involved with the ruckus last night.