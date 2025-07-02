ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Court Hands Death Penalty To Man For 'Rarest Of The Rare' Double Murder

Kolkata: The Sealdah court here in West Bengal has awarded death sentence to Sanjay Sen, who was convicted of murdering an elderly couple in 2015.

On Wednesday, Judge Anirban Das pronounced the sentence in the 2015 sensational double murder case under Chitpur police station area, in which Sanjay Sen, alias Bappa, was found guilty of killing an elderly couple Prangovind Das and Renuka Das in their flat on July 15, 2015.

Nearly 10 years after the murder, the court convicted Sanjay Sen on Tuesday, while the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Wednesday. The government lawyer cited this particular case as 'rarest of the rare'.

While delivering the sentence, Judge Anirban Das noted that the murdered couple had treated Sanjay Sen like their own child. "The murdered elderly couple loved the convict like a child. He was very loyal. That is why he often visited their house. The couple had even bought Sanjay a rickshaw to help him become financially independent. Even then, he brutally murdered them. If society does not give him the death penalty in this case, trust will be lost. Therefore, he needs to be given exemplary punishment," the judge told the courtroom.