CM Mamata Terms Meeting with PM Modi Protocol Customary and Cordial

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata today said that she had appraised the PM about the state's dues. When asked for her reaction on PM Modi's comment on Sandeshkhali incidents in North 24 Parganas, CM Mamata declined to comment and said that it was 'not a political meeting.'

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today described her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as just a "protocol meet".

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to the state, reached Raj Bhavan here after addressing a rally in Hooghly district's Arambagh. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore, minutes before the rally.

“Today's meeting is as per protocol. Whenever any high official or dignitary arrives in the city, it is customary to meet. I could not reach the RCTC grounds where the Prime Minister reached via helicopter. So, I came to meet him here," Mamata said while leaving Raj Bhavan.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said, "I have again appraised him about the state's dues, but most of the time we had a friendly chat. These occasions are not political, it is more customary and cordial in nature."

Asked to respond to the Prime Minister's comments on the incidents of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, Mamata declined to comment. "This is not a political meeting. We did not discuss politics at all. Any political response will be given at an appropriate time and from a proper forum. The party is going to respond," she added.

The Chief Minister said, she has gifted "Bengal's sweets" to the Prime Minister during her meeting.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a rally in Krishnanagar tomorrow as part of his Vikas Sankalp Yatra.

In December last year, Mamata had met Modi in New Delhi along with a Trinamool Congress delegation to press for the release of funds by the Centre, which she said were the state's dues. According to Trinamool Congress, the Centre owes around Rs 1.18 lakh crore to West Bengal.

