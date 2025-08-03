Kolhapur People On Silent Walk To Bring Elephant Madhuri Back

Kolhapur: Villagers and the citizens of Kolhapur are displeased with the despatch of Madhuri alias Mahadevi, the elephant of Nandani Math, to a private animal rehabilitation centre in Gujarat.

To bring her back, the people's representatives, citizens and various organisations in Kolhapur and the surrounding areas have started efforts. Against this backdrop, Shri 1008 Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti Utsav Samiti, Ichalkaranji and all Jain brothers have taken out a silent walk for 45 km from Nandani to Kolhapur under the leadership of former MP Raju Shetty, participated by people of all religions from the district and other states.

The walk began from Nandani on Sunday morning and will reach the Kohlapur collector's office via Shiroli Phata on the Sangli-Kolhapur highway, Tawde Hotel on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, Tara Rani Statue, Dabholkar Corner and Basant Bahar Talkies.

Participants were wearing caps with the words 'Bring Madhuri back' written on them and shouting slogans, 'One Sunday for Madhuri'. The participants will submit a memorandum to the President of India through the collector's office, demanding the return of the Madhuri.

"Madhuri is our dear subject. She had an important place in every religious function. The elephant centre where the elephant was sent is illegal. We have submitted a memorandum to the President in this regard and won't remain silent until Madhuri is brought back," Shetty said.

To ensure the safety of participants and avoid traffic snarls during the foot march, the administration has temporarily closed the traffic on the road from Tawde Hotel to the collector's office at the entrance of Kolhapur and diverted it to an alternative route.

"The Mahadevi elephant was an important element in the religious and social life of Nandani Math. Her migration has hurt the religious sentiments of the villagers and has spread unrest in the area. Therefore, many citizens of Kolhapur, including local villagers, are insistent on bringing her back," said another participant.