Journalist Koratkar Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Chhatrapati Shivaji Derogatory Remarks Case

Kolhapur: Journalist Prashant Koratkar has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in the Chhatrapati Shivaji derogatory remarks case. Koratkar's bail application will be heard on April 1. Koratkar is remanded for allegedly threatening to kill historian Indrajit Sawant and insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shambhaji Maharaj.

Lawyers from both sides were present online during the hearing today. The police had also presented Koratkar online in the court as a precautionary measure.

Prashant Koratkar was produced in a Kolhapur court online for the third time. His lawyer Saurabh Dhaag filed a bail application. But the Police teams are still investigating the accomplices who helped Koratkar. Considering this, the court rejected Koratkar's bail application, saying that it was necessary to hear the views of the government prosecutor and the police.

Tight security was placed at the court premises though Prashant Koratkar was produced in court online. This time, the district police force deployed heavy police security in the court premises. Earlier, two attempts were made to attack Koratkar while he was being produced in person by Shivaji admirers. Due to this, the police are on high alert this time.

After being sent to 14 days of judicial custody, Prashant Koratkar was immediately taken to Kalamba central jail. Given the tense situation, the police have also deployed heavy police security at this place.