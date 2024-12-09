ETV Bharat / bharat

Kochi-Bound Flight Makes 'Emergency Landing' In Chennai, Passengers Safe: Airport Officials

The pilot detected the "technical glitch," following which the Kochi-bound flight turned back to Chennai and made an "emergency landing".

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS Photo)
author img

By PTI

Published : 38 minutes ago

Chennai: A Kochi-bound private carrier with over 100 passengers and crew members on Monday made an "emergency landing" here after a "technical glitch" was detected mid-air, officials at the airport said. All the passengers and others were safe, they added. According to officials, the flight left for Kochi from here with 117 passengers.

The pilot later detected the "technical glitch," following which the flight turned back to Chennai and made an "emergency landing," they said. Required safety measures were in place and the aircraft made a safe landing, they added.

