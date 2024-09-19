ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand: Cobra Jawan Injured In LED Explosion In Chaibasa

Ranchi(Jharkhand): A jawan of the 209 Cobra Battalion was injured in an IED explosion in Saranda under the Jaraikela police station area of Chaibasa district of Jharkhand.

Confirming the blast, Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar said the explosion occurred during a combing operation by the security forces to sanitise the area.

After receiving information of the presence of Naxal leader Misir Besra, who is carrying a Rs.1-crore reward, the battalion launched a search operation. When they proceeded to Kulapaburu forest, the LED went off. The injured jawan was immediately taken out of the jungle by his colleagues. After primary treatment, he was airlifted to Ranchi for further treatment.

The top Maoist leadership is camping in Saranda and Jharkhand Police in collaboration with Central forces are after them. In a bid to shield their top leaders from arrest, Maoists are planting IEDs in the surroundings to keep the security forces on their toes.