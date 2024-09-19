Jharkhand: Cobra Jawan Injured In LED Explosion In Chaibasa

Ranchi(Jharkhand): A jawan of the 209 Cobra Battalion was injured in an IED explosion in Saranda under the Jaraikela police station area of Chaibasa district of Jharkhand.
Confirming the blast, Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar said the explosion occurred during a combing operation by the security forces to sanitise the area.
After receiving information of the presence of Naxal leader Misir Besra, who is carrying a Rs.1-crore reward, the battalion launched a search operation. When they proceeded to Kulapaburu forest, the LED went off. The injured jawan was immediately taken out of the jungle by his colleagues. After primary treatment, he was airlifted to Ranchi for further treatment.
The top Maoist leadership is camping in Saranda and Jharkhand Police in collaboration with Central forces are after them. In a bid to shield their top leaders from arrest, Maoists are planting IEDs in the surroundings to keep the security forces on their toes.
The Jharkhand government is on a mission mode to chase down the Naxalites and it has engaged a battery of security forces including CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and Jharkhand Police personnel to wipe out Naxalism from its roots.
Recently, a Naxalite was gunned down in a fierce encounter between security forces and the extremists in Sukma district of Bastar division. A large tranche of material, belonging to Naxalims, has been recovered from the spot.
Confirming the incident, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said police had received information about the presence of Naxalites in the forest and mountains areas of Tumalpaad in Chintagufa police station area of Sukma district. A joint team of District Force, DRG and Bastar Fighter was dispatched to the spot on the instructions of senior police officials.
Read More: