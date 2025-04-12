From Rocks To Rail-Way: Story Behind India's Most Ambitious Tunnel Project In Kashmir

Jammu: The day is not far when trains will finally pass by the USBRL - Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, making way through gigantic yet serene mountains, leaving their echo behind inside the tunnels. The massive project in Kashmir, once implemented, will be a tribute to thousands of hands that dug the earth, minds that meticulously planned every metre, hopes of lakhs of people awaiting the day with high anticipation, and everyone who believed this was possible.
The journey began in the northern reaches of India decades ago. Engineers, labourers, geologists and a few dreamers came together to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country, not just in sentiment, but in steel over the tracks.
The USBRL is more than just a railway project. It is a story of digging through ancient mountains, battling underground rivers, and surviving landslides and collapses. Of the 272-kilometre stretch, nearly 119 kilometres run through tunnels, 36 to be precise.
T-50: The Tunnel That Changed the Game
At 12.77 kilometres, Tunnel T-50 is the longest transport tunnel ever built in India. Stretching between Sumber and Khari, it is not just a feat of length but of sheer resilience. The geology here offered no kindness—rocks that splintered easily, water that gushed unexpectedly, and fault zones that made progress slow and dangerous.
The engineering team didn’t flinch. They used three separate access points—called adits—to dig from multiple directions at once. The result was a twin-tunnel system: one for trains and the other for emergencies, with cross-passages every 375 metres. It wasn’t just about moving trains faster—it was about ensuring safety deep beneath the earth. Today, T-50 stands as a symbol of India’s will to move forward, no matter how hard the rock.
T-80: A Tunnel Through Snow and Silence
Beneath the snow-laden Pir Panjal range, the 11.2 km T-80 tunnel provides a year-round lifeline between Banihal and Qazigund. Before this tunnel existed, winters often meant isolation. Roads would close, and entire regions would wait for the thaw. With T-80 in place, Kashmir’s connection to the country no longer depends on the weather.
It’s more than just a piece of infrastructure—it’s the backbone of USBRL and a bridge over seasons.
T-34: Twin Tubes, One Purpose
Running just over 5 kilometres between Pai-Khad and Anji Khad, Tunnel T-34 stands out for its dual-tube design. Like many USBRL tunnels, it was carved out of tough rock—in this case, the Sirban Dolomite formation.
But its true claim to fame is its link to the Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge. Together, the tunnel and the bridge form a seamless connection across terrain once considered impassable.
T-33: Under the Shadow of the Trikuta Hills
Near the sacred town of Katra, nestled under the Trikuta Hills, Tunnel T-33 stretches 3.2 km along the Katra-Banihal section. This was perhaps the most daunting part of the entire project. The area lies along a dangerous geological zone known as the Main Boundary Thrust. In 2017, a massive collapse halted work for months.
But setbacks didn’t mean surrender. In 2022, engineers adopted a new approach known as the “I-System of Tunneling”—a combination of deep drainage, protective roofing pipes, and chemical injections to keep the structure stable. After years of grit and careful work, the team achieved a breakthrough on December 20, 2023. For those who toiled in the dark, it wasn’t just another tunnel—it was a moment of triumph.
T-23: Conquering the Squeeze
Between Udhampur and Chak Rakhwal, Tunnel T-23 faced a different kind of challenge. It was the rock itself—alive with pressure, swelling from within, squeezing the tunnel like a vice. The digging began in 2008, and it took years of experimentation and adaptation to tame the terrain.
Today, trains glide smoothly over a ballast-less track through the 3.15 km tunnel, a reminder that even the most stubborn stones can be shaped by patience.
T-1: Building Against the Odds
Another major tunnel, T-1, stretched 3.2 km through rock that didn’t want to cooperate. The Main Boundary Thrust made yet another appearance here, bringing mud, water, and instability. Engineers responded with every tool in their kit—deep drainage, umbrella pipe roofing, and chemical grouting.
Each meter gained was a small victory. And when it was done, T-1 stood as proof that no challenge is too great when met with the right mindset.
T-25: When the Mountain Hid a River
One of the most unexpected challenges emerged during the construction of Tunnel T-25, a 3-km stretch that seemed straightforward—until water came pouring in. During the 2006 excavation, an underground stream burst forth, releasing up to 2,000 litres per second.
It wasn’t a leak. It was a flood, from inside the mountain.
Over the next six years, engineers designed and implemented drainage systems, water-resistant linings, and strategies to redirect the relentless flow. The tunnel eventually emerged—built not just against rock, but against a hidden river’s rage.
Each of these tunnels is a lifeline—connecting not just towns and districts, but histories, communities, and futures. They were carved not only by machines, but by human effort, day after day, in darkness and uncertainty.