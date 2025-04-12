ETV Bharat / bharat

From Rocks To Rail-Way: Story Behind India's Most Ambitious Tunnel Project In Kashmir

Jammu: The day is not far when trains will finally pass by the USBRL - Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, making way through gigantic yet serene mountains, leaving their echo behind inside the tunnels. The massive project in Kashmir, once implemented, will be a tribute to thousands of hands that dug the earth, minds that meticulously planned every metre, hopes of lakhs of people awaiting the day with high anticipation, and everyone who believed this was possible.

The journey began in the northern reaches of India decades ago. Engineers, labourers, geologists and a few dreamers came together to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country, not just in sentiment, but in steel over the tracks.

The USBRL is more than just a railway project. It is a story of digging through ancient mountains, battling underground rivers, and surviving landslides and collapses. Of the 272-kilometre stretch, nearly 119 kilometres run through tunnels, 36 to be precise.

T-50: The Tunnel That Changed the Game

At 12.77 kilometres, Tunnel T-50 is the longest transport tunnel ever built in India. Stretching between Sumber and Khari, it is not just a feat of length but of sheer resilience. The geology here offered no kindness—rocks that splintered easily, water that gushed unexpectedly, and fault zones that made progress slow and dangerous.

Tunnel T-50 is the longest transport tunnel ever built in India (ETV Bharat)

The engineering team didn’t flinch. They used three separate access points—called adits—to dig from multiple directions at once. The result was a twin-tunnel system: one for trains and the other for emergencies, with cross-passages every 375 metres. It wasn’t just about moving trains faster—it was about ensuring safety deep beneath the earth. Today, T-50 stands as a symbol of India’s will to move forward, no matter how hard the rock.

T-80: A Tunnel Through Snow and Silence

Beneath the snow-laden Pir Panjal range, the 11.2 km T-80 tunnel provides a year-round lifeline between Banihal and Qazigund. Before this tunnel existed, winters often meant isolation. Roads would close, and entire regions would wait for the thaw. With T-80 in place, Kashmir’s connection to the country no longer depends on the weather.

It’s more than just a piece of infrastructure—it’s the backbone of USBRL and a bridge over seasons.

T-34: Twin Tubes, One Purpose

Running just over 5 kilometres between Pai-Khad and Anji Khad, Tunnel T-34 stands out for its dual-tube design. Like many USBRL tunnels, it was carved out of tough rock—in this case, the Sirban Dolomite formation.

But its true claim to fame is its link to the Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge. Together, the tunnel and the bridge form a seamless connection across terrain once considered impassable.