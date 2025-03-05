Know Ten Schemes Benefitting Women Across India

Hyderabad: The Centre has introduced various schemes for women to ensure empowerment, gender equality and an overall improvement in lifestyle. These schemes, including cash-transfer initiatives, aim at helping women assess government benefits and other resources and avail loans for entrepreneurs.

A detailed look at the schemes and programmes tells that these address health, safety and security, and the wellbeing of women apart from making them economically independent. Here's a piece of detailed information about 10 such schemes.

1. 'Nai Roshni' Scheme for Leadership Development of Minority Women

Introduced in 2012-13, this scheme aims to empower women from minority communities by providing knowledge, tools and techniques for interacting with government systems, banks and other institutions. It is expected that the scheme will help women to assume leadership roles and assert their rights in accessing services and facilities along with development benefits for improving their lives.

This scheme is run with the help of NGOs and civil societies. It has training modules like leadership of women, educational programmes, health and hygiene, Swatch Bharat, financial literacy, legal rights, digital literacy and advocacy for social and behavioral change.

Instilling confidence among women (ETV Bharat)

How to apply?

One needs to submit the proposal online on the Ministry of Minority Affairs website. One can also contact the district collector or deputy commissioner's office for further information. All details can be accessed from http://www.nairoshni-moma.gov.in/

2. Stand-Up India Scheme For Financing SC/ST, Women Entrepreneurs

Under this scheme, bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore are given to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch for setting up greenfield enterprises, meaning first-time venture of the beneficiary in manufacturing, services or agri-allied activities. The borrower has to be above 18 years and not a bank defaulter.

The loan amount is repayable in seven years with a maximum moratorium period of 18 years. The composite loans cover 75 percent of the total project cost.

Scheme facilitating bank loans (ETV Bharat)

How to apply?

Either apply online on the Stand-Up India portal or visit a bank branch. On clicking http://www.standupmitra.in/, you will be able to enter details of business location, experience and personal information. Also, if needed, you can click on the 'hand-holding support' option. Else, you can visit a bank and submit the Stand-Up India application form.

3. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2016, PMUJ is a flagship scheme to make clean cooking fuel available to BPL households, and 50 million LPG connections are to be distributed to women of BPL families. Under this scheme, a woman belonging to a BPL family and without an LPG connection is eligible to get Rs 1600 for a cylinder and purchase the first LPG cylinder and a gas stove at an interest-free loan. This scheme was replaced by Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 in 2021.

LPG cylinder for women from BPL households (ETV Bharat)

How to apply?

One can submit application at the distributor or a request through the online portal ~ http://www.pmuy.gov.in/. The applicant needs to submit some documents, including her Aadhar Card, Ration Card and bank details, along with providing various other information.

4. Beti Bachao Beti Padao (BBBP)

The Ministry of Women and Child Development launched this scheme to address concerns about empowerment and gender discrimination. It aims to improve the child sex ratio, ensure gender equality, protect the girl child and educate her. Under this, campaigns were launched, interventions were planned in gender-critical districts and incentive-linked schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi were introduced to encourage parents to build a fund for their daughters. Several initiatives have been undertaken to generate consciousness among stakeholders.

Empowering girl child (ETV Bharat)

How to apply?

One can visit a bank or post office, manually fill out the BBBP application form and submit it with all requisite documents.

5. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

It encourages parents to build a fund for education and marriage expenses of their daughters. To begin with, a savings account has to be opened in the name of their girl child with a good interest rate and tax benefits. A minimum deposit of Rs 250 to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum can be made under this scheme. The account matures after 21 years from the date of opening, but the account holder can apply for withdrawal of upto 50 percent of the balance at the end of the financial year.

Build fund for daughter's future (ETV Bharat)

How to apply?

Visit a post office or an authorised bank to open an SSY account in your daughter's name.

6. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY)

This scheme was launched to provide financial support to entrepreneurs aspiring to start their own venture. It facilitates micro credit/loans of upto Rs 10 lakh to income-generating micro enterprises engaged in non-farm sectors. The loans can be availed through banks, Micro Finance Institution, Non-Banking Finance Company, Small Finance Banks and other Mudra Ltd approved financial intermediaries.

Under PMMY, collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh are provided to women entrepreneurs. Loans are provided under three categories: Shishu (upto Rs 50,000), Kishore (Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh).

Support for micro-enterprises (ETV Bharat)

How to apply?

Visit PM Mudra portal (https://www.mudra.org.in/) and select Udyamimitra portal (https://udyamimitra.in/), then apply for Mudra loan by filling all the required personal and professional details. Information about the categories and documents that are required will be available at the PM Mudra portal.

7. Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY)

This scheme was launched to decrease maternal and neonatal mortality by promoting institutional delivery. Under this, financial assistance is given to poor women opting for institutional deliveries.

Promoting institutional delivery (ETV Bharat)

How to apply?

One can either apply online or submit an application form at an Anganwadi centre. To apply online, visit the JSY portal and enter personal information and bank details and upload documents.

8. Women Helpline Scheme (WHS) - 181

Helpline number for women (ETV Bharat)

It aims to provide 24-hour support and assistance to women affected by violence in both private and public spaces, along with guidance and counselling facilities to the needy. 181 is a toll-free helpline number taking care of all non-emergency and information dissemination services to women, girls and children. The toll-free service connects women with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) for all emergency services like police/fire/ambulance services. WHS provides information about government schemes and facilities and connects women with statutory officers within the local area where she resides.

9. Mahila E-Haat for Direct Online Marketing

Platform to showcase products (ETV Bharat)

This is a unique direct online marketing platform where women entrepreneurs/ SHGs/ NGOs can showcase their products and services With an aim to empower and strengthen the financial inclusion of women entrepreneurs, this platform provides a direct interface between the buyers and sellers along with improving market accessibility.

10. Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK)

Empowering through community participation (ETV Bharat)

Aimed at empowering rural women through community participation, the MSK scheme provided an interface for women to approach the government for availing of their entitlements. However, the MSK scheme was discontinued in April 2022, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development introduced the Mission Shakti scheme in April 2024. Mission Shakti aims to ensure women safety, security and empowerment.