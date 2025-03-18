ETV Bharat / bharat

Visakhapatnam Boy Harsha Bags Rs 50 Lakh Job Offer From Amazon, Says 'Treat Coding Like A Game'

Visakhapatnam: Balsa Harsha is just 22, but what he has achieved at such a young age has made heads turn. Harsha says, "Whichever field you are working in, treat it like a game, not just a job." With that mindset backed by skills, the Visakhapatnam lad has bagged a job at Amazon with a whopping salary package of Rs 50 lakh per annum.

From Zero Coding Knowledge To Mastery

Despite having no prior knowledge of coding, Harsha made sure he took no shortcuts. "Till Intermediate, I was studying the syllabus under state board. I had no knowledge of coding when I joined engineering. But our Dean always discussed its importance. He used to give us problems from a platform called HackerEarth, and made us solve those every week. Even Google couldn't help; we had to think and write the code ourselves. That laid my foundation," says Harsha.

"During the COVID-19 lockdown, my entire focus was on coding and I strengthened my basic subjects. During my second year, I started competitive programming on CodeChef," he revealed.

"By the end of my second year, I took up a work-from-home internship at a Bengaluru-based firm. I managed both college and the internship and then devoted two hours everyday to study class subjects. I took notes from my friends, and improved my technical skills. I completed three internships during B.Tech," he stated.

From 12L To 20L To 50L Package

Harsha initially got a Rs 12 lakh offer from a Chennai-based company, but in the final year, he managed to crack an off-campus interview of FI Money, a Bengaluru-based startup, which offered him Rs 20 lakh annual package. He interned there in Android development for around six months, and later worked full-time for ten months.

"While working at FI Money, I received a call from Amazon for the role of Software Development Engineer (SDE). After clearing the online test, I faced two tough technical rounds on data structures and algorithms. My experience and knowledge helped me a lot. The final round was the famous 'Bar Raiser', where they check if the new hire is at least 50% better than their existing employees. Questions included project discussions and reasons for switching jobs. Amazon follows 16 leadership principles. I aligned all my answers accordingly," Harsha said.

The very next day, he received his appointment letter. Harsha is now working with Amazon at the Hyderabad office.