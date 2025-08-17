ETV Bharat / bharat

Kishtwar Cloudburst: Search For Trapped Victims Continues On Day 4; Death Toll Reaches 61

A search and rescue operation is underway following the cloudburst in Kishtwar. ( ANI )

Chisoti: The death toll due to a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district rose to 61, as rescuers continued operations for the fourth day on Sunday, effecting three more blasts to blow up boulders around a major impact spot, officials said.

Army engineers have started working on a bailey bridge to restore connectivity to Chisoti village and the Machail Mata shrine and further intensify the rescue efforts.With the recovery of another body from the debris, the officials on Sunday said the death toll has risen to 61.

The cloudburst struck Chisoti, the last motorable village en route the Machail Mata temple, on August 14, leaving over 100 injured, other than the fatalities. The number of missing persons has come down to 50, while the bodies of three persons still remain unidentified.

The flash floods triggered by the cloudburst left a trail of destruction, flattening a makeshift market, a langar (community kitchen) site for the Machail Mata Yatra, damaging 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, and more than a dozen vehicles.

The rescuers conducted three more controlled explosions within a span of 45 minutes to blow up giant boulders hampering the search operation, especially near the worst-hit langer site, the officials said.

Despite overcast conditions, the joint teams of police, Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration, and local volunteers are continuing the rescue efforts.

The rescuers are utilising more than a dozen earth-movers and other heavy equipment, while the NDRF has mobilised its resources, including dog squads, to speed up the rescue operation.

The work on the bailey bridge is going on at full speed and was only halted when the rescuers went for controlled explosions to detonate the huge boulders, the officials said.

General Officer Commanding of the Army’s counter-insurgency Delta Force, Major General A P S Bal, said Army engineers conducted a survey of the area after the need for a bridge was felt.