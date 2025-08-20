Kishtwar Cloudburst Exposes 'Laxity' In Response To Weather Warnings In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The devastating cloudburst in Chishoti village of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14 has triggered a debate in the union territory about the impact of climate change in the fragile Himalayan region and whether robust weather alert systems can minimise the damage to human lives and property.

The Kishtwar cloudburst and other similar extreme weather events are taking a heavy toll on humans and their property. While 64 people, mostly Hindu pilgrims to the Machail Chandi Mata Temple, were killed in Chisoti, a rescue operation for the missing continues.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also recorded 2,863 extreme weather events in Jammu and Kashmir between 2010 and 2022 that have claimed 552 lives and destroyed huge property, in its quarterly journal, ‘Mausam’.

During the pilgrimage, the Jammu region was under the grip of heavy rains, and the IMD had sounded cloudburst and flash alerts in the Chenab valley region as well. But the yatra went on, ignoring the weather warnings, pointing to laxity on the part of the administration.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of IMD, Jammu and Kashmir, said the compliance and response to the weather forecasts in “our part of the world by people and administrations is very little or negligible” compared to developed countries.

As climate experts are warning of more flash floods and cloudbursts in the region, there is an urgent need to expand forecasting radars in Jammu and Kashmir, with its mountainous terrain and geography covered by expansive forests.

The IMD director told ETV Bharat it has four Doppler weather scan stations – Srinagar, Jammu, Banihal and Leh – and seven more are being installed to show forecasts at the micro-level “to scan hilly and mountainous areas” for efficient and timely forecasts as the climate change impacts are now frequent and severe. He said that an efficient forecasting system must be supported by a robust disaster management response plan in all 20 districts.

Jammu and Kashmir has a Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction department, which was created in 2016. Although the department is still without a separate directorate, the disaster response system is headed by the district magistrates and revenue officials, who are overburdened with already assigned government work.

Snowbar Jameel, a Deputy Secretary to the Government in the Disaster Management (DM) Department, claimed the UT has set up a robust chain of command for an effective response system at the sub-divisional, tehsil and district levels. “This plan helps in rescue, evacuation, relief and rehabilitation during weather or fire emergencies," she told ETV Bharat.

Jameel said the government’s disaster response to fires and floods is always better than flash floods and cloudbursts, as these calamities happen in the blink of an eye.

Technology experts like Dr Farooq Ahmad Khanday, Associate Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the University of Kashmir, said robust technology in weather forecasting can help in mitigating losses, but its limitations cannot prevent complete damage to humans or property. “We need to have an advanced forecasting system to predict weather forecasts and their vagaries to know the approximate location, intensity, and direction to be affected by a climate calamity,” he told ETV Bharat.

The lack of technological advancements in India in forecasting weather adversities has been pointed out by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources, headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and it has suggested to the government of India that it upgrade the present weather warning systems with the best available and emerging global practices to mitigate the socio-economic losses.

It said the unpredictable weather patterns, coupled with the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme precipitation events with wide variations in rainfall, landslides, snowmelt, cloud bursts and glacial lake outbursts, etc., are causing substantial damage to infrastructure, livelihoods, and human life.

The IMD’s Director said, given these extreme weather changes and damages, the technological intervention can be fruitful only when people follow the alerts “religiously” and the administration responds with an “effective” disaster management plan to minimise human losses and damage.

Alarmed by the Kishtwar cloudburst and other similar events across Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that his government will form a team of experts to find out the most vulnerable areas to weather changes and how to minimise the losses.