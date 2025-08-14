ETV Bharat / bharat

Kishtwar Cloudburst: Blood-Stained Bodies, Mud-Wrapped Injured With Broken Limbs Reveal The Impact

A view of the aftermath of a landslide triggered by a massive cloudburst that struck a remote village along the Machail Mata Yatra route in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Chashoti (Jammu): The shocking scenes of physical and psychological trauma unfolded on a massive scale as search and rescue operations were underway, digging out mud-buried bodies and rescuing the injured trapped in slush and rocks after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst devastated Chashoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday.

A massive cloudburst struck this remote mountain village, killing at least 46 people, including two CISF personnel, officials said. The death toll could go up as more people are believed to be trapped, officials said. Over 160 people have been rescued so far, and the condition of 38 among them is said to be serious.

Blood-stained bodies, mud-filled lungs, shattered ribs and deep wounds packed with stones — these are just some of the harrowing injuries sustained by people, including pilgrims and security personnel, caught in the aftermath of the catastrophic cloudburst in the foothill hamlet of Chashoti.

Locals, Army personnel and police carried the injured on their backs after digging them out of the mud-ridden terrain for hours, taking them to hospitals. Many victims were unaware of what had befallen them.

“The catastrophe is widespread in Chashoti, the base camp for the Machail Yatra. You can see devastation, deaths and injuries everywhere. It is the worst situation, and the death toll could rise,” BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said.

The scenes were heart-wrenching — families crying and searching for their missing loved ones, wailing bitterly. Sharma and Kishtwar MLA Shugan Parihar joined locals and security forces in carrying the bodies of residents and pilgrims, lining them up on the road and covering them with white shrouds.

There were emotional moments as Shugan Parihar consoled women and girls, helpless in the loss of their dear ones. Scores of children, injured and unconscious, were carried on laps to hospitals, with drips administered on the spot.

"It is an unbearable situation. I am unable to hold back my tears. But we are here to support them. We have been calling the administration to send ambulances faster for treatment. The situation is very bad here in the village battered by the cloudburst," Parihar said. At least a dozen injured survivors, including members of second-line response teams, are fighting for recovery in hospitals across the state.

The hospital scenes were equally distressing, with patients being treated on the floor as bed capacity was exhausted. Being a far-flung area, medical staff from across Paddar and Kishtwar rushed to Atholi Hospital, treating scores of injured brought in several medical and civilian vehicles from the cloudburst-hit site.