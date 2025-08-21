ETV Bharat / bharat

Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Reaches 65, Three Bodies Yet To Be Identified, Says Official

The officials said the five limbs recovered have been preserved, and DNA profiling has been initiated

Rescue and search operation underway at cloudburst-hit Chashoti, Jammu and Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : August 21, 2025 at 10:52 PM IST

Jammu: Authorities here on Thursday began DNA profiling of body parts recovered during the search operation in the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, and issued lookout notices to identify three bodies.

The search operation has been intensified to trace 33 people who are still missing, officials said. A cloudburst struck Chisoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, on August 14, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

A senior officer supervising the operation put the death toll at 65 and said that 62 bodies have been identified so far and handed over to their families. "Three bodies are still unidentified," he said.

He said the five limbs recovered have been preserved, and DNA profiling has been initiated. "People whose kin have been missing have been asked to come forward for DNA profiling," the officer said.

Officials said lookout notices have been issued for the three bodies -- including one headless, and two of women -- kept at GMC Hospital in Jammu and in Kishtwar.

Of the 136 missing people, 66 were rescued alive, and 37 were found dead, the senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, who is supervising the search, rescue and relief operation, said efforts were on to trace the 33 missing people.

Sharma, who was the first to mobilise the operational teams by reaching the spot within hours of the cloudburst, said the search operation by the NDRF, SDRF, Army, CRPF, CISF, police, GREF, and civil administration has been going on for the past eight days.

