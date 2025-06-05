ETV Bharat / bharat

Kishan Lal And Kalpana Have Come To Be Known As Green Ambassadors Of Kullu-Manali Region

Growing trees is an everyday venture for this father-daughter duo, not just limited to the Environment Day

Kalpana from Kullu ties a rakhi to tree
Kalpana from Kullu ties a rakhi to tree (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST

Updated : June 5, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

Kullu: Even as the Environment Day is celebrated all over the world, there is story tucked away in the valleys of Himachal Pradesh where a father-daughter duo not only formed a relationship with trees, but also made them a part of their family.

Trees are a part of our ecosystem. If you make friends with trees, they stay with you for life. They provide us and our future generations with fruits, fresh air and shelter.

Some people celebrate this day planting trees. But for Kishan Lal Thakur and his daughter Kalpana of Manali's Aleu village, every day is an Environment Day.

Kishan Lal has been growing trees for the past 35 years while daughter, Kalpana ties Rakhi ( a friendship band) to them since the age of three.

Kishan Lal and Kalpana, of Aleu village of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, have been planting trees are constantly making efforts to involve school children of the region to get involved.

With the help of the Forest Department, Kishan Lal has been able to grow a dense forest in the Batahar area of ​​​​Manali Assembly. Both of them have planted more than 70 thousand saplings so far.

Convenor of Himalayan Policy Institute Guman Singh said that 'Kishan Lal has been working towards environmental conservation for the last 35 years. Kishan Lal has also done plantation work in Kullu, Manali, Lahaul Spiti, Leh and Nepal. Kishan Lal spends 25% of his earnings on plantation work.”

Kishan Lal proudly proclaims: “My daughter works with me in plantation work. She has been tying Rakhi to trees since the age of 3 in a symbolic gesture of creating a friendship.”

Kalpana Thakur who has turned 20 years said: “I do not have a brother. With the help of my father, I started considering the tree as my brother from the age of three. This journey has been going on for 17 years. People should come forward to plant as many trees as possible.”

Kalpana has been honored by the Environment and Wildlife Protection Committee, Ministry of Environment and Forestry and many other organizations in her neighbourhood.

Kishan Lal Thakur was awarded ‘The Green Man Award’ by Bhutan's Fida International Environment Association. He also received an Appreciation Award from the Royal Bhutan Environment Association in 2008-2009 for saving 35 people from a snowstorm at Rohtang Pass.

