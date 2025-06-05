ETV Bharat / bharat

Kishan Lal And Kalpana Have Come To Be Known As Green Ambassadors Of Kullu-Manali Region

Kullu: Even as the Environment Day is celebrated all over the world, there is story tucked away in the valleys of Himachal Pradesh where a father-daughter duo not only formed a relationship with trees, but also made them a part of their family.

Trees are a part of our ecosystem. If you make friends with trees, they stay with you for life. They provide us and our future generations with fruits, fresh air and shelter.

Some people celebrate this day planting trees. But for Kishan Lal Thakur and his daughter Kalpana of Manali's Aleu village, every day is an Environment Day.

Kishan Lal has been growing trees for the past 35 years while daughter, Kalpana ties Rakhi ( a friendship band) to them since the age of three.

Kishan Lal and Kalpana, of Aleu village of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, have been planting trees are constantly making efforts to involve school children of the region to get involved.

With the help of the Forest Department, Kishan Lal has been able to grow a dense forest in the Batahar area of ​​​​Manali Assembly. Both of them have planted more than 70 thousand saplings so far.