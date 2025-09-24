ETV Bharat / bharat

Kisan Sarathi 2.0 Provides Timely, Need-Based Agricultural Advisories Across Crops

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To provide timely and need-based agricultural advisories across crops, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute step forward to give technical knowledge including hands-on training on creation and dissemination of information to farmers through Kisan Sarathi 2.0 which ensures that farmers receive accurate information in the right language, location, and time, thereby enabling informed decisions for better productivity and profitability.

This platform is a significant step toward ensuring the welfare of farmers by reducing uncertainties, improving decision-making, and enhancing resilience against climate risks. Through such innovations, it helps move closer to the vision of a digitally empowered agricultural ecosystem. The importance of digital tools in modernizing agricultural extension services. Around 75 delegates from ICAR institutes and other organizations came together with a focus on collaboratively generating and validating advisories for Rabi crops using the Kisan Sarathi platform.

Explaining the importance of digital platforms, Dr. Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR–IARI, highlighted the importance of digital tools in modernizing agricultural extension services. “Kisan Sarathi 2.0 is a transformative platform that empowers farmers by providing them localized, timely, and credible advisories. Its application is a significant step toward ensuring the welfare of farmers by reducing uncertainties, improving decision-making, and enhancing resilience against climate risks."

Providing technical sessions including hands-on training on creation and dissemination of advisories, guidance on user management and approval workflows, and an introduction to Kisan Sarathi Kosh, a centralized digital knowledge repository, the sessions were held to enhance technical skills. These practical exercises enabled participants to acquire the skills required for building a more responsive and farmer-centric advisory system.