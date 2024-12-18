ETV Bharat / bharat

Kisan Kavach: A Revolutionary Solution To Protect Farmers From Pesticide Exposure

Union MoS for Science & Technology (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh during the launch of 'Kisan Kavach', a protective anti-pesticide suit for farmers, in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Scientists from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) have developed the Kisan Kavach, an anti-pesticide suit aimed at safeguarding farmers from harmful pesticide exposure. This groundbreaking innovation uses oxime fabric to neutralise pesticides on contact, preventing severe health complications and long-term illnesses caused by exposure.

The suit, developed by Prof. Praveen Kumar Vemula and his team at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), Bengaluru, addresses a critical gap in the protection of farm workers, often exposed to toxic pesticides during spraying operations.

Protecting Farmers, Protecting Families

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof. Vemula said, "I hail from a village in Telangana where I have seen farmers suffering from acute pesticide exposure firsthand. Our field visits to 60 villages and interactions with over 200 farmers revealed the urgent need for effective protection. These encounters inspired us to dedicate our research to developing the Kisan Kavach."

The suit comprises a trouser, pullover, and face-cover made from oxime fabric, which chemically breaks down pesticides into non-toxic compounds. It provides an affordable and scalable solution to the problem, ensuring farmers are shielded from both immediate and long-term effects of pesticide exposure.

"Protecting one farmer means protecting an entire family and their future generations. Our mission is to ensure no farmer suffers from pesticide-induced toxicity,” added Prof. Vemula.

The Health Impact of Pesticide Exposure

Pesticides are designed to disrupt the enzyme acetylcholinesterase, which plays a critical role in the nervous and muscular systems. Exposure can cause acute symptoms such as dizziness, muscle spasms, breathing difficulties, and even death in high doses. Chronic exposure is linked to long-term illnesses, including cancer.

Prof. Vemula explained, “When farmers spray pesticides without protection, they often suffer side effects like headaches, fever, and breathing disorders that last for days. With Kisan Kavach, they report no such symptoms."

According to a 2022 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), India used over 61,000 tonnes of pesticides in 2020. Farmers often spray pesticides without adequate protection, exposing themselves to a toxic environment akin to a "cloud of poisonous rain."

Combining Science and Comfort

Farmers often avoid traditional protective gear due to discomfort and heat. The Kisan Kavach overcomes this challenge by integrating oxime compounds into cotton-based fabric, ensuring both comfort and protection.