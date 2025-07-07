Kisan, Jawan, Samvidhaan Rally In Raipur: Congress Takes On BJP Over Forests, Manipur, Jobs

Raipur: The Congress’ Kisan, Jawan, Samvidhaan rally in Chhattisgarh saw a massive turnout despite heavy rainfall. Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge thanked party workers for braving the weather. “We are on stage in the rain, and you are sitting in the water. This shows you are ready to sacrifice for the party,” he said, expressing emotional gratitude.

Kharge recalled his special bond with Raipur, where the Congress’ Mahadhiveshan was held in 2023. “It was here that 15,000 delegates elected me as the National President. That was your first favour to me,” he said, acknowledging the party workers’ role in his elevation.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks at the Congress’ Kisan, Jawan, Samvidhaan rally in Raipur on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

‘Modi Walking on Borrowed Legs’

Taking a sharp jibe at the Centre, Kharge said the slogan of social justice that emerged from Raipur shattered the Modi government’s arrogance in 2024. “The BJP couldn’t even form a majority government. Modi is not walking on his own feet but on borrowed legs,” he said. “They gave the slogan of crossing 400, but where is it now? If we had just 20 more seats from MP and Rajasthan, Modi would have been shown the way to Gujarat.”

‘Modi, Shah Handed Over Forests to Adani'

Kharge accused the Modi government of handing over Chhattisgarh’s natural resources--forest, water, and land--to industrialists, especially Adani. “Vishnu Deo Sai bows to Modi and Shah. They are looting Chhattisgarh’s coal and minerals, not working for the people,” he said. He alleged that Shah kept visiting the state only to oversee resource exploitation.

Fake Liquor and Forest Land Grab

Criticising the state government, Kharge claimed that 67 liquor shops had been opened, many of which were selling adulterated alcohol and benefiting BJP supporters. “Instead of protecting public health, they are playing with it. They are cutting forests to give land to the rich,” he said.

‘Modi Missing from Manipur’

Referring to the Manipur violence, Kharge said PM Modi did not visit the state even once. “Rahul Gandhi went twice, but Modi ji was busy abroad. He says the country is safe under him, but where is he? Missing from Manipur, missing for the poor, missing for the youth,” Kharge alleged. He also warned that RSS and BJP were attempting to remove secularism and socialism from the Constitution.

ED Raids to Sabotage Convention

Kharge accused the Modi-Shah duo of using ED and Income Tax raids to derail the Congress’s earlier convention in Raipur. “They tried to scare Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, but our workers did not bow down. The whole country saw how strong our convention was,” he said.

Sachin Pilot’s Fierce Words

Chhattisgarh in-charge Sachin Pilot motivated the crowd by saying, “A journalist asked me if we should cancel the rally because of the rain. I told him—Congress workers will still come, even if fire falls from the sky.”

State Government on Crutches

Kharge concluded by calling the BJP-led state government a "government on crutches." “Schools, jobs, law and order—all are paralysed. Crime has taken over. The real orders come from Delhi, not Raipur. The people of Chhattisgarh are not being heard,” he said, vowing to continue the fight for justice and public welfare.

Read more: Kharge Questions Modi Government's China Policy