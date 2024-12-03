ETV Bharat / bharat

Kisan Drones Help to Create Both Employment Generation & Enhance Efficiency in Agriculture Sector

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture is promoting adoption of Kisan drones which helps both to create employment opportunities and enhance efficiency in the agriculture sector.

Financial assistance is provided for purchase of drones by the farmers on individual ownership basis, and establishment of Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) of Kisan drones for providing services to farmers on rental basis. Under the Sub-Mission of Agricultural Mechanization, funds amounting to Rs 141.39 crore have been released for the Kisan Drone promotion.

These funds include amount released to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for purchase of drones and organizing their demonstrations on the farmers’ fields through 100 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, 75 ICAR institutions, and 25 State Agricultural Universities, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur informed.

Expressing his views on Drone system, Rakesh Kumar, Horticulture expert, told ETV Bharat, "It is very useful in agriculture sector but drones are very costly to buy. It helps to save time as it takes only 20-25 minutes to spray in a acre land however we have to spend 3-4 hours in manually spraying."

For the Drone Pilot Training purpose, the institutes of ICAR have procured 296 drones and 287 personnel from these institutions have undergone this training. Around 27,099 drone demonstrations have been carried out on nutrients, fertilizers and pesticide applications following the Standard Operating Procedures covering 30,235 hectare areas, the Rajya Sabha data stated.