'Unreasonable, Unjustified, Unfair' And 'Selectively Imposed': Kirti Vardhan Singh Slams 50% US Tariffs

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday termed United States' imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods as "unreasonable, unjustified and unfair", alleging that it has been "selectively imposed".

"We feel these tariffs are totally unjustified and they're unfair. Because the reasons that have been given to us, those same causes, those same reasons apply to many other countries, but the tariffs have been selectively imposed on us, so that's why I say they are unreasonable, unjustified and unfair," Singh told news agency ANI.

Singh further asserted that the Indian economy is strong enough and the government will protect the interests of the country. "We will continue to look at markets for all resources because we have a very large population whose energy security also has to be addressed," he added.

The Union MoS's statement comes hours after the 50 per cent tariffs on most US imports from India became effective. Weeks ago US President Donald Trump, in an executive order, announced imposing an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil and weapons.

The move is seen to endanger America's relations with one of its important trading partners as Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier stressed on domestic self-reliance. Addressing the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort, PM Modi said Indians should become self-reliant out of pride not desperation. On Monday, the PM told at a rally in Ahmedabad that India will continue increasing its strength to combat, no matter how much pressure comes and assured that the interests of the small entrepreneurs, farmers and livestock rearers are government's utmost priority.

As per the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India exports goods worth $86.5 billion to US every year. Of this, $60.2 billion goods will face 50 per cent tariffs and $3.4 billion goods face 25 per cent while pharma, electronics and petroleum remain duty-free. GTRI further says that the tariffs are expected to make Indian goods costlier in US leading to a 40-50 per cent cut in US-bound exports.