'All Issues Can't Be Taken Together': Rijiju Says 32-Hour Discussion In Parliament On Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Special discussion on the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and 'Operation Sindoor' will be held consecutively for 16 hours in Lok Sabha on Monday and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

The Union Minister however, clarified that the government will decide as to who the speakers will be and nobody can dictate on such matters. Rijiju also said that proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in Lok Sabha. All parties agreed to move unitedly, he added.

Sources said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday. Ministers participating in the discussion include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey will also take part in the discussion, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to intervene in the discussion. The discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday is likely to witness participation from the Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament premises, Rijiju said, "The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was called and we have agreed for a special discussion on Operation Sindoor. It has been decided to allot 16 hours for the discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday and another 16 hours in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Opposition wanted to raise many issues. We have agreed to take Operation Sindoor first. All issues cannot be taken up together. Operation Sindoor is special and a pride for the country. This will be discussed first and we will decide which issues will be discussed after that."

Urging Opposition MPs to end Parliament disruptions, Rijiju said that people suffer due to such things. "Even before the monsoon session, the Opposition, including Congress, demanded that Operation Sindoor and other issues should be discussed. The BAC agreed to it. Still they created a ruckus and disrupted the proceedings. Now that your demand has been met let the House function properly. So much time is involved in preparing each question. Disruptions lead to wastage of time and people suffer," he said.

The Union Minister's statement came at a time when Opposition created ruckus for the fifth day of the monsoon session. Several Opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest march in the Parliament complex demanding roll back of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and tore off posters of SIR and disposed those into the bin. The Parliament has been adjourned till Monday amid these protests.