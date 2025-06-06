Kiren Rijiju Launches UMEED Portal For Transparent Waqf Property Management

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995) portal for better administration and management of Waqf properties across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, Rijiju said, "The UMEED portal will add a new chapter in the history of Waqf property management and administration in India. It will not only bring transparency, but will also help the common Muslims."

He said that the UMEED portal is more than just a technological upgrade. “It is a symbol of the government’s firm commitment to safeguarding the rights of minority communities and ensuring that community-owned Waqf assets are utilised effectively and fairly, for the poor Muslims, for whom it was originally meant,” Rijiju said.

In his address, Kurian said, the portal is a long-awaited reform that will curb misuse and bring Waqf administration closer to the people. “The system ensures that every property is properly accounted for and used in accordance with its intended purpose,” he said.

The portal will serve as a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. The portal is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in how Waqf assets are administered across India by introducing greater transparency, accountability, and public participation.

Key features of the portal

The portal will help in the creation of a digital inventory with geo-tagging of all Waqf properties, and provide an online grievance redressal system for better responsiveness.

In addition to that, transparent leasing and usage tracking integration with GIS mapping and other e-Governance tools, and public access to verified records and reports.

Controversy

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has opposed the government's decision to launch the UMEED portal. In a statement, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said, "The law introduced by the government, titled Waqf 2025, is currently under consideration in the Supreme Court. All Muslim organisations have rejected it. Opposition parties, human rights organisations, as well as Sikh, Christian and other minority communities, have also declared it unacceptable."

"However, it is unfortunate that despite this, the government is launching the Waqf Umeed Portal from June 6 and is making the registration of Waqf properties mandatory through it. This action is entirely illegal and constitutes contempt of court," he said.

