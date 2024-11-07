KIMS To Expand Its Footprint In Kerala With New Facilities In Kochi And Kozhikode

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider with over 5,000 beds across five states is set to expand its footprint in Kerala. Currently, KIMS operates hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, including Srichand Hospitals in Kannur and management oversight at Westfort Hospitals in Thrissur.
As part of its ambitious growth plan, KIMS aims to establish two new state-of-the-art hospitals in Kochi and Kozhikode, each with an 800-bed capacity. The expansion also includes the development of an Oncology and Transplant Centre in Kannur, designed to enhance specialised medical services in the region.
Additionally, KIMS is exploring opportunities to acquire hospitals in Calicut and Thiruvananthapuram, further consolidating its presence across the state.
Dr Bhaskara Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hopitals, emphasised the organisation's mission to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all, stating, "Our aim is to establish a hospital in every district of Kerala to ensure that no patient is deprived of treatment due to financial constraints."
Farhan Yasin, CEO of KIMS Kerala Cluster, expressed optimism that the new developments would significantly raise the healthcare standards in the state.
"With these additions, we are committed to bringing world-class healthcare services to the people of Kerala, ensuring that cutting-edge medical care is accessible to everyone," Yasin said.
Read More
Hyderabad Hospital Brings Knee Realignment Treatment Sans Surgery