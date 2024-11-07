ETV Bharat / bharat

KIMS To Expand Its Footprint In Kerala With New Facilities In Kochi And Kozhikode

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider with over 5,000 beds across five states is set to expand its footprint in Kerala. Currently, KIMS operates hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, including Srichand Hospitals in Kannur and management oversight at Westfort Hospitals in Thrissur.

As part of its ambitious growth plan, KIMS aims to establish two new state-of-the-art hospitals in Kochi and Kozhikode, each with an 800-bed capacity. The expansion also includes the development of an Oncology and Transplant Centre in Kannur, designed to enhance specialised medical services in the region.

Additionally, KIMS is exploring opportunities to acquire hospitals in Calicut and Thiruvananthapuram, further consolidating its presence across the state.