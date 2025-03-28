ETV Bharat / bharat

'KIIT Violated UGC Guidelines': NHRC Seeks Report From Odisha Govt, UGC On Nepali Girl Suicide

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from the Odisha government, UGC (University Grants Commission) and NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) in connection with the alleged gross negligence on part of the authorities of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here over the suicide of a B.Tech girl student from Nepal last month.

Earlier this month, the NHRC had sent a team to KIIT to carry out an on-the-spot investigation into the death of the Nepali student, based on which the case status was uploaded on its website on March 27, stating that the rights panel has asked Odisha's chief secretary, Khordha Collector, Police Commissioner, and chairpersons of UGC and NAAC to file a report within next four weeks.

'KIIT Violated UGC Guidelines'

In his reaction, NHRC member Priyank Kanungo criticised the varsity authorities for their 'lack of concern over student safety'. "KIIT authorities were not at all concerned about the safety of the student. Such a sensitive incident it was, and they took it very lightly. They have violated the UGC guidelines. The victim lodged a complaint with the authorities about being blackmailed and sexually harassed, but they did not bother to apprise the police neither was any action taken with regard to the complaint. The victim eventually ended her life. The varsity management compelled her to do so. We have sent notice to Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner in this regard," Kanungo said.

Reportedly, during the visit, the NHRC team found that the deceased student had lodged a complaint with KIIT's International Relations Office (IRO) on March 12, 2024, against her boyfriend Advik Srivastava, also a student of the same university, months before she took the extreme step on February 16, 2025, the commission said.

"It is evident that the conduct of the IRO and university officers/disciplinary committee and college authorities is sufficient to show that there was gross negligence and omission on their part which may be treated as amount to an act of abetment to suicide, which finally resulted in her suicide," the status report of the NHRC said.

Further, the report stated that the university officials have admitted to the fact that nearly 1000 students left their hostels on February 17, 2025 (a day after the girl's death) whereas almost 180 women students left their hostels in such haste that could have led to some other untoward incident but the college authorities did not bother about the safety of women students and they were thrown out of the campus.