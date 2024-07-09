Female Doctor among 7-Member Kidney Transplant Racket Arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch

New Delhi: About 7 people including a female doctor have been arrested in the organ transplant racket case cracked by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. According to the Police, the name of the arrested female doctor is Vijaya Kumari. She works in a big hospital in Delhi. The people involved in this racket had connections in Bangladesh.

They used to charge Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from recipients for each transplant. Both the donor and the receiver were from Bangladesh. They have been running the organ racket since 2019. This gang used to give 4 to 5 lakh rupees to donors for each transplant. On the other hand, Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh rupees taken from those who received the kidney.

In another case, more than two months ago, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a network involved in the trafficking of infants across India by conducting searches at seven locations in Delhi and Haryana. The CBI registered a criminal case against 10 accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

Child Trafficking Racket: The investigation also revealed that the traffickers were involved in the buying and selling of babies for adoption and other illegal activities. The accused used advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to connect with childless couples across India who wanted to adopt children. According to a report, the suspects later defrauded the childless couples of a huge amount of money by providing them with fake adoption documents.

The female doctor was charging Rs 2 lakh for every surgery. According to the police, the hospital where this surgery was being done is a big hospital in Noida. The donor and the receiver were kept in a flat in Jasola, Delhi. Many fake documents relating to the Bangladesh High Commission have been recovered.

The mastermind of the racket is from Bangladesh. The arrested include 3 Bangladeshi nationals. In this case, fake documents were allegedly made in the name of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. In which it was claimed that there is a relationship between the organ donor and the organ recipient (both Bangladeshi). According to the officials, this illegal business of human kidney transplants was conducted from Bangladesh but the operation was carried out in India.

Female Doctor: Dr Vijaya Kumari is a senior consultant and kidney transplant surgeon. About 15 years ago, she started working as a junior doctor in a private hospital in Delhi. She was working as a visiting consultant with a private hospital in Noida.

According to the police, she was allegedly associated with this gang from Bangladesh and India. The 50-year-old Dr Vijaya Kumari is currently suspended from the hospital. According to the police, she was the only doctor from this hospital to work with the gang. She had done about 15 to 16 organ transplants in a private hospital in Noida from 2021 to 2023.