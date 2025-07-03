Kidney Racket: Key Accused Murali Krishna Nabbed in Vizianagaram After Six Months on Run

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in the sensational kidney trafficking case, the CID police on Tuesday arrested Kondagorri Murali Krishna, one of the key accused who had been absconding for nearly six months.
He was taken into custody from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Hyderabad. On Wednesday, he was produced before the Nampally court and sent to judicial remand, according to a statement by CID Additional DG Charusinha.
The total number of arrests went up to 17 in connection with the kidney racket that was operating from Alakananda Multi-Speciality Hospital, located in Kothapet under Saroornagar police limits.
Targeting the poor for profit
Murali Krishna is accused of luring innocent and impoverished individuals from Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad under the guise of offering jobs. Once in the city, their kidneys were illegally harvested and sold through the hospital network. “He used to earn Rs. 10 lakh per kidney, out of which only Rs.4.5 lakh was given to the victims,” the CID said. During the arrest, officials also seized a BMW car from the accused, believed to have been acquired using the racket’s proceeds.
Timeline of the investigation
* The case first came to light in January 2024, when the Deputy DM&HO of Ranga Reddy district lodged a complaint with the Saroornagar police.
* Owing to the seriousness of the case, it was handed over to the CID on April 24.
* A total of 17 people have now been arrested in connection with the case.
The illegal organ transplant racket, centred around the Alakananda hospital, has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about medical ethics, oversight, and the exploitation of the poor.