Kidney Racket: Key Accused Murali Krishna Nabbed in Vizianagaram After Six Months on Run

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in the sensational kidney trafficking case, the CID police on Tuesday arrested Kondagorri Murali Krishna, one of the key accused who had been absconding for nearly six months.

He was taken into custody from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Hyderabad. On Wednesday, he was produced before the Nampally court and sent to judicial remand, according to a statement by CID Additional DG Charusinha.

The total number of arrests went up to 17 in connection with the kidney racket that was operating from Alakananda Multi-Speciality Hospital, located in Kothapet under Saroornagar police limits.

Targeting the poor for profit

Murali Krishna is accused of luring innocent and impoverished individuals from Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad under the guise of offering jobs. Once in the city, their kidneys were illegally harvested and sold through the hospital network. “He used to earn Rs. 10 lakh per kidney, out of which only Rs.4.5 lakh was given to the victims,” the CID said. During the arrest, officials also seized a BMW car from the accused, believed to have been acquired using the racket’s proceeds.