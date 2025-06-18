ETV Bharat / bharat

Kidnapping Case: SC Questions TN Govt Over Suspension Of ADGP After HC’s Directive To Arrest Him

The officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at 5 pm but the government has placed him under suspension.

Kidnapping Case: SC Questions TN Govt Over Suspension Of ADGP After HC’s Directive To Arrest Him
File Photo: ADGP Jayaram (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government over suspension of ADGP HM Jayaram, who was directed by the high court to be taken into custody in a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was informed by the state government’s counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at 5 pm. Jayaram’s counsel submitted that he was released by the police but the government has placed him under suspension.

“He is a senior police officer. Where was the requirement for you to put him under suspension? These kinds of orders are shocking and demoralising,” the bench observed and asked the TN government counsel to seek instruction and apprise the court by Thursday on revoking his suspension.

Jayaram has approached the top court against the Madras HC directive of June 16 asking the police to secure him. On Tuesday, the top court agreed to his plea against his arrest order by the Madras HC in a kidnapping case. The police officer's lawyer contended that the Madras High Court's order of arrest was "based on a confessional statement".

Jayaram's plea filed through advocate Rajesh Singh Chauhan said the high court on June 16 ordered his arrest without "assigning any detailed reasons" and on the purported statements of two accused persons.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government over suspension of ADGP HM Jayaram, who was directed by the high court to be taken into custody in a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was informed by the state government’s counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at 5 pm. Jayaram’s counsel submitted that he was released by the police but the government has placed him under suspension.

“He is a senior police officer. Where was the requirement for you to put him under suspension? These kinds of orders are shocking and demoralising,” the bench observed and asked the TN government counsel to seek instruction and apprise the court by Thursday on revoking his suspension.

Jayaram has approached the top court against the Madras HC directive of June 16 asking the police to secure him. On Tuesday, the top court agreed to his plea against his arrest order by the Madras HC in a kidnapping case. The police officer's lawyer contended that the Madras High Court's order of arrest was "based on a confessional statement".

Jayaram's plea filed through advocate Rajesh Singh Chauhan said the high court on June 16 ordered his arrest without "assigning any detailed reasons" and on the purported statements of two accused persons.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KIDNAPPING CASETAMIL NADU GOVERNMENTADGP HM JAYARAMSUPREME COURT QUESTIONSSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.