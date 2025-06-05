Rajasthan's 2 Wetlands, Khichan And Menar, Declared Ramsar Sites

Udaipur: On World Environment Day, Menar in Udaipur and Khichan in Jodhpur's Phalodi have been declared as sites of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. With the two inclusions, India now has 91 Ramsar sites.

Lauding the effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his X handle, "Great news! India’s strides in environmental conservation are happening with great vigour and are powered by public participation". Modi has also shared Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav's announcement of the two new Ramsar sites.

Yadav wrote India has two new entrants to the list of Wetlands of International Importance - Khichan and Menar- taking tally to 91.

Congratulating the people of Rajasthan, Yadav wrote, "The achievement is yet another testament to the fact that PM Narendra Modi's focus on environmental conservation is successfully helping India build a greener tomorrow".

According to Ramsar Convention, Menar Wetland Complex is a freshwater monsoon wetland complex formed by three ponds, Braham, Dhand and Kheroda. During the monsoons it provides habitat for 110 species of water birds, of which 67 are migratory. Also, over 70 plant species are found here. This site is recognised as an example of community-led conservation where residents of Menar village help in conserving wildlife by preventing poaching or fishing.

Khichan Wetland has two water bodies, Ratri and Vijaysagar. The drought-resistant plant species provide habitat for over 150 species of birds. This site is popular for hosting over 22,000 migratory cranes. It attracts bird-watchers, tourists and scientists across the country.