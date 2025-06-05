ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan's 2 Wetlands, Khichan And Menar, Declared Ramsar Sites

PM Modi posted on his X handle that India's efforts at environmental conservation is happening with great vigour and powered by public participation.

Rajasthan's 2 Wetlands, Khichan And Menar, Declared Ramsar Sites
Kichan and Menar wetlands host several migratory birds (Union minister Bhupendra Yadav's X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST

1 Min Read

Udaipur: On World Environment Day, Menar in Udaipur and Khichan in Jodhpur's Phalodi have been declared as sites of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. With the two inclusions, India now has 91 Ramsar sites.

Lauding the effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his X handle, "Great news! India’s strides in environmental conservation are happening with great vigour and are powered by public participation". Modi has also shared Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav's announcement of the two new Ramsar sites.

Yadav wrote India has two new entrants to the list of Wetlands of International Importance - Khichan and Menar- taking tally to 91.

Congratulating the people of Rajasthan, Yadav wrote, "The achievement is yet another testament to the fact that PM Narendra Modi's focus on environmental conservation is successfully helping India build a greener tomorrow".

According to Ramsar Convention, Menar Wetland Complex is a freshwater monsoon wetland complex formed by three ponds, Braham, Dhand and Kheroda. During the monsoons it provides habitat for 110 species of water birds, of which 67 are migratory. Also, over 70 plant species are found here. This site is recognised as an example of community-led conservation where residents of Menar village help in conserving wildlife by preventing poaching or fishing.

Khichan Wetland has two water bodies, Ratri and Vijaysagar. The drought-resistant plant species provide habitat for over 150 species of birds. This site is popular for hosting over 22,000 migratory cranes. It attracts bird-watchers, tourists and scientists across the country.

Udaipur: On World Environment Day, Menar in Udaipur and Khichan in Jodhpur's Phalodi have been declared as sites of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. With the two inclusions, India now has 91 Ramsar sites.

Lauding the effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his X handle, "Great news! India’s strides in environmental conservation are happening with great vigour and are powered by public participation". Modi has also shared Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav's announcement of the two new Ramsar sites.

Yadav wrote India has two new entrants to the list of Wetlands of International Importance - Khichan and Menar- taking tally to 91.

Congratulating the people of Rajasthan, Yadav wrote, "The achievement is yet another testament to the fact that PM Narendra Modi's focus on environmental conservation is successfully helping India build a greener tomorrow".

According to Ramsar Convention, Menar Wetland Complex is a freshwater monsoon wetland complex formed by three ponds, Braham, Dhand and Kheroda. During the monsoons it provides habitat for 110 species of water birds, of which 67 are migratory. Also, over 70 plant species are found here. This site is recognised as an example of community-led conservation where residents of Menar village help in conserving wildlife by preventing poaching or fishing.

Khichan Wetland has two water bodies, Ratri and Vijaysagar. The drought-resistant plant species provide habitat for over 150 species of birds. This site is popular for hosting over 22,000 migratory cranes. It attracts bird-watchers, tourists and scientists across the country.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHICHAN AND MENARRAMSAR SITESPM MODINEW RAMSAR SITES IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.