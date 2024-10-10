ETV Bharat / bharat

Jawan Who Fled With Weapons From Assam Held In Uttarakhand Town After Four Days

Police recovered an INSAS rifle, 60 cartridges and four magazines from him. The jawan was in huge debt and squandered money on online games.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (PTI)

Khatima (Udham Singh Nagar): Kotwali police arrested a Bengal Engineering jawan who had fled from an army camp in Assam Army Camp with an INSAS rifle, 60 live cartridges and four magazines four days ago. It is being told that the jawan, Suraj Chandra Joshi (25), is a resident of Champawat district in Uttarakhand. The jawan was produced in the court based on a case registered in Assam and handed over to the police.

Police said the jawan was recruited in BEG Roorkee (Bengal Engineer) in 2020. While on duty, he fled to Khatima with arms. Information was shared with his regiment which filed a plaint against him in the Borpathar Police Station of Assam.

A thorough interrogation by the intelligence official revealed that the jawan had a loan on him and he squandered money on several online gaming apps which left him mentally upset. Though he fled with his service weapon, he didn't intend to harm anyone and returned home for mental sanity.

Additional SP of Udham Singh Nagar Manoj Katyal said information about the jawan fleeing was received and a case was registered under various sections within a couple of hours. Khatima Kotwali Police also registered a separate case of recovery of arms and presented the soldier in the court.

