Kharge Writes To President, Seeks NYAY for Tri Service Agnipath Recruits

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Droupadi Murmu demanding justice for youth who were aspiring to join the tri-services, but couldn't and for those who are in the short-term conscription scheme of Agnipath.

He appealed to the President to "allow youth to suffer in this manner", seeking the latter's intervention.

The letter, according to Kharge, highlighted the "gross injustice to almost two lakh young men and women whose future has become uncertain due to ending of regular recruitment process and imposing Agnipath Scheme for the Armed Forces by the Union Government."

"Recently I met them and they told me that between 2019 and 2022, almost two lakh young men and women were informed that they had been accepted into the three armed services: the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. These young men and women had struggled against all odds to pass gruelling mental and physical tests and a written exam," Kharge's letter read.

According to him, the youth he met believed they had fulfilled their dreams and were awaiting only their joining letters, until 31 May 2022. "On that day, their dreams were shattered by the Government of India's decision to end this recruitment process and replace it with the Agnipath Scheme," he said.

Kharge said there are many well-known issues with the Agnipath Scheme. Former Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has written that the Army was "taken by surprise" by Agnipath and that "for the Navy and Air Force, it came like a bolt from the blue."

The scheme, according to the senior congress leader, is discriminatory among our jawans by creating parallel cadres of soldiers who are expected to work on similar tasks, but with very different emoluments, benefits and prospects.

As the majority of Agniveers will be released into an uncertain job market after four years of service, Kharge, quoting some, said the release could affect social stability.

Kharge said the youth also spent Rs 250 per head while applying for the posts in armed services even as they spent years in pursuit of this dream. He said "the 250 each of 50 lakh applicants had to pay to collect and the application form was never refunded, which amounts to a hefty 125 crore taken from these youngsters." The resulting frustration and hopelessness has even led to several reported deaths by suicide, Kharge said, adding that "Our youth cannot be allowed to suffer in this manner. I appeal to you to ensure that NYAY and justice is done."