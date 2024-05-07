ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Writes to Opposition Leaders on 'Discrepancies' in Polling Data Released by EC

author img

By PTI

Published : May 7, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge penned down the leaders of several parties of the INDIA opposition bloc questioning the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the EC.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge penned down the leaders of several parties of the INDIA opposition bloc questioning the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the EC.(IANS Picture)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked the INDIA bloc leaders to raise their voices against such discrepancies and asserted that their only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution.

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the leaders of various parties of the INDIA opposition bloc on Tuesday, questioning the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the Election Commission (EC).

In his letter, Kharge urged the INDIA bloc leaders to raise their voices against such discrepancies, for "our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution".

"Let us ensure the independence of the Election Commission of India and make it accountable," he said in his letter. "As the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), it should be our collective endeavour to safeguard democracy and protect the independent functioning of the ECI. All the aforementioned facts force us to ask a question -- could this be an attempt to doctor the final results?" he asked.

"We all know how Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the BJP are visibly flustered and frustrated by the voting trends and their receding electoral fortunes in the first two phases. The entire nation knows that an autocratic regime, drunk with power, can go to any extent to stay in the chair," Kharge said.

"I would urge all of you that we must collectively, unitedly and unequivocally raise our voice against such discrepancies, for our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution," he added. Several opposition parties have raised questions on the delay in releasing the polling data by the EC.

Sharing his letter on X, Kharge said, "My letter to the leaders of INDIA parties, regarding the discrepancies in the voting data released by Election Commission of India and non-publishing of registered voters."

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories on Tuesday in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

Read More

He ran away to Varanasi: Kharge hits back at PM Modi for ‘Daro Mat Bhago Mat’ jibe on Rahul Gandhi

TAGGED:

ELECTION COMMISSIONCONGRESS MALLIKARJUN KHARGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.