Congress Urges PM Modi To Conduct Last Rites Of Manmohan Singh At Place Where Memorial Can Be Built

New Delhi: The Congress accorded top honours to former prime minister late Manmohan Singh as the grand old party recognised his skills as an economist and his contributions to the party.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a special resolution on Friday and acknowledged Dr Singh’s humble upbringing, academic achievements, and his contributions to the party and to the Congress-led UPA government that he headed from 2004 to 2014 as prime minister.
The Congress also cancelled all official functions including the scheduled Dec 27 mega rally at Belagavi in Karnataka and the Dec 28 Congress Foundation Day event at the AICC headquarters to mourn the passing away of the veteran on Dec 26.
“This includes all the agitational and outreach programs. Party programs will resume from January 3, 2025. The party flag at the headquarter will be flown at half-mast during the period of mourning,” AICC in-charge organisation KC Venugopal told ETV Bharat.
After all the top leaders paid their last respects to the departed former prime minister at his official residence on Friday, Dr Singh’s body will be kept at the AICC headquarters for an hour on Saturday morning to allow party workers and common people to pay their last respects to him as well. The ex-premier’s dead body will then be taken for the last rights.
“Dr Singh was a great leader and visionary. The country will forever remain indebted to him. He will be remembered by the corporates to the common man alike. He came from a humble background and rose to the top positions in government. His simplicity and probity in public life is an example for millions,” former deputy chief minister Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.
According to party insiders, after the home ministry decided that the cremation of the former prime minister with full state honours would be held on Dec 28 at Nigam Bodh Ghat on the banks of Yamuna River, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to hold Dr Singh’s cremation at a suitable place where his memorial could be built.
The CWC resolution noted Dr Singh’s role in the passage of landmark entitlement laws related to the right to information, the right to education and the right to food all of which had the backing of then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who headed the National Advisory Council.
The CWC also decided that the Congress would continue to be inspired by the ideals of the former prime minister and his simplicity in public life.
To date, Dr Singh’s role as finance minister whose union budget 1991 under the then prime minister PV Narasimha Rao is recalled by the party to flag the leader’s contribution to economic growth achieved during the UPA years. Dr Singh had earlier described Narasimha Rao as his ‘friend, philosopher and guide’ in many ways.
In a strange coincidence, Rao died in 2004 the year Manmohan Singh became prime minister.