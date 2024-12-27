ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Urges PM Modi To Conduct Last Rites Of Manmohan Singh At Place Where Memorial Can Be Built

New Delhi: The Congress accorded top honours to former prime minister late Manmohan Singh as the grand old party recognised his skills as an economist and his contributions to the party.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a special resolution on Friday and acknowledged Dr Singh’s humble upbringing, academic achievements, and his contributions to the party and to the Congress-led UPA government that he headed from 2004 to 2014 as prime minister.

The Congress also cancelled all official functions including the scheduled Dec 27 mega rally at Belagavi in Karnataka and the Dec 28 Congress Foundation Day event at the AICC headquarters to mourn the passing away of the veteran on Dec 26.

“This includes all the agitational and outreach programs. Party programs will resume from January 3, 2025. The party flag at the headquarter will be flown at half-mast during the period of mourning,” AICC in-charge organisation KC Venugopal told ETV Bharat.

After all the top leaders paid their last respects to the departed former prime minister at his official residence on Friday, Dr Singh’s body will be kept at the AICC headquarters for an hour on Saturday morning to allow party workers and common people to pay their last respects to him as well. The ex-premier’s dead body will then be taken for the last rights.

“Dr Singh was a great leader and visionary. The country will forever remain indebted to him. He will be remembered by the corporates to the common man alike. He came from a humble background and rose to the top positions in government. His simplicity and probity in public life is an example for millions,” former deputy chief minister Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.