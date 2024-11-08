ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Slams Fadnavis, Says People Of Maharashtra Will Give A Befitting Reply To Bjp

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the BJP over its leader Devendra Fadnavis' remarks on Rahul Gandhi showing a 'red-covered' copy of the Constitution, and said the people of Maharashtra and the country will give a befitting reply to the "anti-Constitution and anti-reservation" BJP.

His remarks came after Fadnavis asked what message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red-covered copy of the Constitution of India. Fadnavis also accused the Congress leader of building a coalition of anarchists.

In a post on Hindi on X, Kharge asked why has the BJP started "hating" the Constitution of India so much.

"We are asking this question not only to the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Chief Minister of Assam, but also to Modi Ji, who had to bow down to the Constitution in Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections," Kharge said.

By repeatedly linking the Constitution with Naxalism, do the BJP/RSS leaders want to bring their defeated agenda of implementing Manusmriti in the country, he asked.

The BJP/RSS leaders are not able to tolerate that the Constitution gives equal rights to everyone and empowers Dalits, tribals, backward, minority and poor classes, Kharge alleged.

He cited a paragraph from an editorial in what he said was "RSS mouthpiece Organiser" in its November 30, 1949 issue which stated that the worst thing about this new Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian in it.