Kharge Says People of Maharashtra Will Teach A Lesson to Ruling Coalition Government

Kalaburagi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the assassination of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai shows the poor law and order situation prevailing in Maharashtra.

Kharge said that the people of Maharashtra will teach a lesson to the ruling coalition government in the state in the upcoming election. NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot by three men in Mumbai on Saturday, following which two of the assailants were arrested.

"It is quite visible that there is a complete failure of law and order in Maharashtra because in the broad daylight it happened," Kharge told reporters in his hometown of Kalaburagi. The district in North Karnataka shares a border with Maharashtra.

According to Kharge, a fortnight ago Siddiqui had shared information with the government that there was a possibility of attack on him. He even informed the police commissioner expressing his apprehension about whether he would survive or not, the Congress chief claimed. "Why no protection was given to him? Why the situation reached this stage and why the culprits could not be caught? It means law and order has collapsed there," he said.

Kharge alleged that the government is in such a situation where three parties are taking decision and the bureaucrats are puzzled about whom to listen to and whom not to. "Law and order problem has worsened there. People will teach them a lesson in the upcoming election," he said.