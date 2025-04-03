ETV Bharat / bharat

'Prove Allegations Or Resign,' Kharge Says Anurag Thakur's Remarks Damaged His Reputation

The Congress chief said despite the withdrawal of the remarks, it did the rounds on media and social media platforms.

'Prove Allegations Or Resign,' Kharge Says Anurag Thakur's Remarks Damaged His Reputation
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge - File Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday termed the allegations levelled against him by Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday baseless. He also sought an apology from Thakur as well as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda, over the issue.

Kharge said the remarks damaged his reputation and dared the BJP MP to prove them or resign. Anurag Thakur, during the debate on the Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, accused Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge of a land grab in Karnataka.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said the BJP MP was compelled to withdraw his defamatory remarks made during the debate on the Waqf Bill in the Lower House. "But the damage has been done," Kharge said.

"Yesterday, Anurag Thakur hurled completely false and baseless charges at me in the Lok Sabha. When my colleagues challenged him, he was compelled to withdraw his defamatory remarks. But the damage has been done," Kharge said. The Congress chief, however, said despite the withdrawal of the remarks, the same did the rounds on media and social media platforms.

"I am forced to stand up today and condemn Anurag Thakur's wild allegations. I expect an apology from the Leader of the House, which is the very least the ruling party can and must do," Kharge said.

He added that if Thakhur cannot prove his allegations, "he has no right to be in Parliament. He should resign. If the allegations are proven, I will resign," Kharge said. The opposition members staged a walkout soon after Kharge's speech.

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday termed the allegations levelled against him by Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday baseless. He also sought an apology from Thakur as well as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda, over the issue.

Kharge said the remarks damaged his reputation and dared the BJP MP to prove them or resign. Anurag Thakur, during the debate on the Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, accused Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge of a land grab in Karnataka.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said the BJP MP was compelled to withdraw his defamatory remarks made during the debate on the Waqf Bill in the Lower House. "But the damage has been done," Kharge said.

"Yesterday, Anurag Thakur hurled completely false and baseless charges at me in the Lok Sabha. When my colleagues challenged him, he was compelled to withdraw his defamatory remarks. But the damage has been done," Kharge said. The Congress chief, however, said despite the withdrawal of the remarks, the same did the rounds on media and social media platforms.

"I am forced to stand up today and condemn Anurag Thakur's wild allegations. I expect an apology from the Leader of the House, which is the very least the ruling party can and must do," Kharge said.

He added that if Thakhur cannot prove his allegations, "he has no right to be in Parliament. He should resign. If the allegations are proven, I will resign," Kharge said. The opposition members staged a walkout soon after Kharge's speech.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LOK SABHARAJYA SABHAANURAG THAKURMALLIKARJUN KHARGE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.