Kharge Reviews Bihar Poll Preparedness At Meet With State Leaders
The meeting came days after a meeting of the 'Mahagathbandhan' was held under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 9:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with the senior leaders from the party's Bihar unit here on Tuesday and reviewed the party's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.
The meeting, chaired by Kharge at his residence, in the presence of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the party's general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, was attended by Bihar Congress's in-charge Krishna Allavaru, state president Rajesh Ram and other senior party leaders.
The meeting of the Congress came days after a meeting of the 'Mahagathbandhan' was held under the leadership of top Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna to chalk out a strategy about the upcoming Assembly polls, including seat sharing.
Congress is a part of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. During the meeting, Kharge, along with Gandhi, reviewed the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly.
The party's state unit apprised the party's top leadership about the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and issues concerning the state. Seat sharing was also discussed.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Bihar Congress's in-charge Allavaru said, "Today, a meeting was held by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rahul Gandhi with the senior leaders of the Bihar Congress. The work so far carried out by the party in Bihar was reviewed."
He informed that a strategy was prepared for the upcoming Assembly polls, including campaign, manifesto and seat sharing. In Bihar, the Mahagathbhandan is eyeing a return to power by ousting the BJP, Janata Dal (United)-led NDA in the upcoming polls.
Recently, the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, Gandhi and RJD leader Yadav have completed the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the poll-bound Bihar, opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being carried out by the poll panel. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.