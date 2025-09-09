ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Reviews Bihar Poll Preparedness At Meet With State Leaders

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with the senior leaders from the party's Bihar unit here on Tuesday and reviewed the party's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The meeting, chaired by Kharge at his residence, in the presence of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the party's general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, was attended by Bihar Congress's in-charge Krishna Allavaru, state president Rajesh Ram and other senior party leaders.

The meeting of the Congress came days after a meeting of the 'Mahagathbandhan' was held under the leadership of top Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna to chalk out a strategy about the upcoming Assembly polls, including seat sharing.

Congress is a part of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. During the meeting, Kharge, along with Gandhi, reviewed the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly.