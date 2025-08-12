ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Hosts Dinner For Opposition MPs Amid Intensified Protest Against SIR, 'Vote Chori'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Priyanka Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut, DMK MP TR Balu, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and others during a dinner hosted for opposition MPs by Kharge, in New Delhi on Monday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs on Monday that was attended by the likes of Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, amid the opposition's concerted bid to close ranks against the electoral rolls revision in Bihar and alleged poll rigging.

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan, DMK's K Kanimozhi and TR Baalu, RJD's Misa Bharti, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among several opposition MPs who attended the dinner at the Hotel Taj Palace here.

While most of the India bloc MPs were at the dinner, Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak of the AAP, which is not part of the grouping, also attended.

The dinner comes just days after top INDIA bloc leaders, in a show of unity, had a dinner meeting at the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi where they vowed to fight against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar as well as what they described as the "vote chori model of the BJP and Election Commission".

That was the first physical meeting of top leaders of the opposition bloc since they last met in June 2024 at Kharge's residence, soon after the Lok Sabha elections.

During that meeting, Rahul Gandhi had given a presentation on the "vote chori model" being allegedly perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission.

Earlier on Monday, opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Pawar, took out a protest march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission office against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori", but were stopped midway by the police and briefly detained amid high drama.

As opposition MPs, wearing white caps with a red cross on the words 'SIR' and "vote chori", started walking from Parliament's Makar Dwar to the EC office, carrying placards and banners, they were stopped by the police by putting up barricades outside the PTI Building.