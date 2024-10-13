ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Family's Siddhartha Vihara Trust Decides To Return 5 Acres Civic Amenity Site To KIADB

Bengaluru: The Siddhartha Vihara Trust belonging to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge's family has withdrawn the request for the allotment of five acres of civic amenity site in Bengaluru to set up a 'Multi-Skill Development Centre, Training Institutes and Research Centre' following allegations by the BJP. The move comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi returning the 14 sites to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) after the Lokayukta police registered a case against Siddaramaiah, his wife and brother-in-law.

In a letter written to the Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIADB) on September 20 titled 'Withdrawal of our Request for Civic Amenity Site to set up "Multi Skill Development Centre, Training Institutes, and a Research Centre', Rahul Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairman of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust said that the “objective of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust was to create more employable opportunities through skill development in emerging technologies for students and unemployed youth”.

“The proposed Multi-Skill Development Centre aimed primarily to serve the youngsters to make them more employable and induStry ready with skills and future skills. It was also designed to help students who were unable to pursue college education. Furthermore, the Trust also had conceptualized a Centre of Excellence intended to offer research and incubation opportunities for students and aspiring entrepreneurs for roles in high-tech industries,” he said while requesting for a voluntary surrender of the CA site as per Clause 8 of the allotment letter.

Rahul further said that Siddhartha Vihar Trust was a public educational, cultural, and charitable trust and not a private or family-run trust.

“All institutions established under its aegis are "Not For Profit." As the trust is a public charitable trust, none of its trustees can benefit directly or indirectly from the trust's assets or income. The trust has not requested or received any financial subsidy, reduced allotment rates, or other financial support for setting up the proposed centres in the CA site,” he said.

He said that the land was allotted on a lease-cum-sale basis for 10 years. “If the trust does not fulfill the conditions within three years, KIADB has the right to cancel the lease”.

In the MUDA case, CM Siddaramaia's wife Parvati had decided to return 14 sites after the Lokayukta registered a case following court directions.