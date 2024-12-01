Kharge Demands Caste Census At DOMA Federation Rally; Corners BJP Over Mosques Survey

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP government over issues ranging from electoral malpractice to the denial of rights to marginalised sections while addressing the Dalit OBC, Minority, and Adivasi (DOMA) Federation rally at Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday. Thousands from across the country gathered with large contingents from Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states.

Kharge accused the BJP of "stealing" votes, MLAs, and even entire state governments. He highlighted instances of BJP's alleged manipulation in Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur and Uttarakhand. "The BJP steals MLAs and governments. They even steal people's pensions. Far from providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, they beat them with sticks and drive them away," Kharge charged.

Kharge emphasised the urgent need for unity among marginalised communities to demand their rights. "The time has come for everyone to fight together for their rights. If we do not fight together, we will never get what is rightfully ours," he said.

He reiterated the importance of conducting a caste census, arguing that without it, it is impossible to understand the economic conditions of the people and address their needs. "The BJP opposes the caste census, and when Rahul Gandhi calls for it, they accuse us of trying to divide the country," he added.

BJP's Mosque Survey Cornered by Kharge

Kharge also targeted the BJP for its ongoing survey of mosques. "Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave us the right to vote, which is why we represent ourselves in every post. But, the BJP government has started a survey of mosques. I want to ask, how many mosques will you demolish? Parliament has already accepted all mosques under the 1991 Act. Why this unnecessary survey?" he questioned.

He also took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements on the Ram temple, pointing out the contradiction in BJP's actions. "Mohan Bhagwat himself says that building the Ram temple was their goal, but it is not their job to look for a Shivalaya under every mosque. The BJP is not even listening to him, even though the RSS is the very organization that brings the BJP to power," Kharge remarked.

In a personal reflection, Kharge addressed the issue of his Hindu identity and secularism. "I am a Hindu, and it is wrong to say that I cannot be secular just because I follow Hinduism."

Kharge called for a unified effort to "save the Constitution, protect the Waqf Board, conduct the caste census, and increase the reservation limit beyond 50%." He reiterated the need for political power to achieve these goals and proposed that elections should be conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Dr Udit Raj Demands Ban on EVMs and Protection of Reservation Rights

Dr Udit Raj, National President of the DOMA Federation and a Congress leader, also spoke at the rally, demanding the abolition of EVMs in favour of paper ballots. "Whether we win or lose elections, we do not accept EVMs. The Constitution is in danger, and that is why we need to mobilise Civil Society against EVMs. Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi have already said that elections should be held using ballot papers," Udit Raj declared.

He also highlighted the BJP's attempts to undermine the reservation system for Dalits, OBCs, and tribals. "The BJP government is trying to snatch away the rights of marginalized communities through lateral entry into administrative services. They refuse to conduct the caste census because they do not want to know the economic status of Dalits, OBCs, and tribals. Only when the reservation limit exceeds 50% will our OBC and tribal communities get their due rights," Udit Raj said. The rally concluded with a call for greater political mobilization and unity in the fight for social justice and constitutional rights.