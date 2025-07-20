Kharge, Delhi CM Gupta, Kejriwal Remember Sheila Dikshit On Her 16th Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her 16th death anniversary, which fell on Sunday, remembering her contributions to transforming the national capital.

Kharge highlighted her visionary leadership, progressive policies, and commitment to the city's growth and inclusivity in a post on the social media platform X. "On her punyatithi, we pay our heartfelt tributes to the Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who profoundly transformed the city," he wrote.

"Her visionary leadership, progressive policies, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of its citizens created a lasting legacy of inclusivity and growth," the post reads.

Credited with transforming Delhi into a modern, contemporary city during her three terms of chief ministership, Dikshit died on July 20, 2019, at the age of 81. She was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on the previous day for cardiac arrhythmia and was put on a ventilator moments after her admission.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid tribute to Dikshit on X. "Humble tribute on the death anniversary of former Delhi Chief Minister Mrs. Sheila Dikshit Ji," she wrote.

Born on March 31, 1938, in Punjab's Kapurthala, Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, helming the position from 1998 to 2013.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute to her. "On the death anniversary of Delhi's former Chief Minister Mrs. Sheila Dikshit, I pay my respectful homage to her," he shared on X.

Following her defeat to Kejriwal in the 2013 assembly elections, Dikshit quit politics and was made the Governor of Kerala. She contested on Congress tickets in the General Elections of 2014 and 2019.