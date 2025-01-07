ETV Bharat / bharat

People Will Teach BJP A Lesson In Upcoming Polls: Kharge As He Attacks Modi Govt On Inflation

New Delhi: "Awakened" people will teach a lesson to the BJP in upcoming elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday as he targeted the Modi government over inflation and asked when will it be reduced. His remarks came after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Delhi assembly polls, which will be held in a single phase on February 5.

"Narendra Modi ji, is there any plan to increase public savings in the budget, or will you continue to trouble the public with backbreaking inflation," Kharge asked in a post in Hindi on X. He alleged that over the past six months, prices of essential medicines and everyday items like oil, tea, coffee, biscuits, soap, etc, have gone up.

"Every person is troubled by the senseless rates and tax burden of GST, consumption has fallen, entire India is worried about economic slowdown. There is no importance of nine pre-budget consultations, when you do not intend to discuss 'how inflation will be reduced'," the Congress chief said.