ETV Bharat / bharat

People Will Teach BJP A Lesson In Upcoming Polls: Kharge As He Attacks Modi Govt On Inflation

Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the Modi government over inflation and said "Awakened" people will teach a lesson to the BJP in upcoming elections.

People Will Teach BJP A Lesson In Upcoming Polls: Kharge As He Attacks Modi Govt On Inflation
File photo of Mallikarjun Kharge (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: "Awakened" people will teach a lesson to the BJP in upcoming elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday as he targeted the Modi government over inflation and asked when will it be reduced. His remarks came after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Delhi assembly polls, which will be held in a single phase on February 5.

"Narendra Modi ji, is there any plan to increase public savings in the budget, or will you continue to trouble the public with backbreaking inflation," Kharge asked in a post in Hindi on X. He alleged that over the past six months, prices of essential medicines and everyday items like oil, tea, coffee, biscuits, soap, etc, have gone up.

"Every person is troubled by the senseless rates and tax burden of GST, consumption has fallen, entire India is worried about economic slowdown. There is no importance of nine pre-budget consultations, when you do not intend to discuss 'how inflation will be reduced'," the Congress chief said.

"The BJP's job is to loot the public and benefit its billionaire friends. In the coming elections, the awakened public will teach a lesson to the BJP," Kharge said. Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

New Delhi: "Awakened" people will teach a lesson to the BJP in upcoming elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday as he targeted the Modi government over inflation and asked when will it be reduced. His remarks came after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Delhi assembly polls, which will be held in a single phase on February 5.

"Narendra Modi ji, is there any plan to increase public savings in the budget, or will you continue to trouble the public with backbreaking inflation," Kharge asked in a post in Hindi on X. He alleged that over the past six months, prices of essential medicines and everyday items like oil, tea, coffee, biscuits, soap, etc, have gone up.

"Every person is troubled by the senseless rates and tax burden of GST, consumption has fallen, entire India is worried about economic slowdown. There is no importance of nine pre-budget consultations, when you do not intend to discuss 'how inflation will be reduced'," the Congress chief said.

"The BJP's job is to loot the public and benefit its billionaire friends. In the coming elections, the awakened public will teach a lesson to the BJP," Kharge said. Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODI GOVERNMENTBJPMALLIKARJUN KHARGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.